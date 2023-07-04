CCube Solutions appoints seasoned healthcare software business leader Alistair Eaton as CEO

LONDON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCube Solutions, a leading provider of Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS) to the NHS for over two decades, announces the appointment of Alistair Eaton as its new CEO. This strategic move follows CCube's acquisition by Tern Capital in mid-2022 and aligns with the investor's ambitious vision for the company. Alistair is a proven health tech business leader with significant experience in scaling software businesses.

Alistair held senior management positions at Servelec (now Access Group), where he spearheaded the development of the Community and Mental Health EPR business, scaling it from sub £1m revenue to circa. £20m. He further accelerated the growth of the Health and Care division at Advanced before the acquisition by Vista Equity Partners.

Alistair then joined Docman (now Advanced), leading the company's transition from an on-premise system supplier to one of the largest providers of public cloud SaaS solutions to the NHS. Prior to joining CCube, he was the Vice President of the Health and Care division at Advanced.

Karthik Dasari, managing director at Tern said, "I am delighted to welcome Alistair to CCube. He has over 27 years of experience of selling mission-critical and complex enterprise software solutions to the NHS and the private healthcare care market. We are investing significantly in the growth of CCube and Alistair's impressive track record of scaling healthcare software businesses is imperative to achieve our goals".

Vijay Magon, CCube's founder commented, "The healthcare EDMS market is vibrant, with numerous healthcare providers embracing EDMS for the first time or seeking advanced replacements for outdated solutions. The company is well-positioned to seize the opportunities arising from the EDMS market's growth and Alistair's experience and leadership will be pivotal to CCube's continued growth."

Alistair Eaton said, "The adoption of modern public cloud technology in CCube's latest product offerings reinforces its status as an innovative pioneer in healthcare EDMS. Leading a business that has been a technological innovator in healthcare for over 20 years was an irresistible proposition for me. CCube is a profitable venture with a remarkable team and supportive investors who share our ambitions. I am eager to guide the company through its next phase of robust and sustainable growth."

