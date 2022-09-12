CCMG & COPC Inc. Partner to Propel South Africa's Contact Centre Industry Development

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COPC Inc. is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Contact Centre Management Group (CCMG) in South Africa. This partnership will provide the South African contact centre industry with research insights into its market and those it supports, ensuring improvement in professional competency.

"The CCMG is very proud to partner with COPC Inc.," says Sharon Haigh, CEO at CCMG. "Our quest to deliver global best practices with our designations makes the stakeholder relationship with COPC important. It further promotes CCMG internationally."

CCMG is the Professional Body for Contact Centres appointed by the South African Qualification Authority (SAQA). CCMG regulates industry professionals and recognises training by allocating Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points and rewarding individuals with professional designations.



The international acclaim COPC Inc. has garnered for its performance management COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard of excellence in conjunction with the CCMG Professional Body will improve employability and bring more business opportunities.

"We are delighted to partner with such a respected organisation as CCMG," said Kevin Campbell, COPC Inc., CEO of EMEA. "This is a fantastic opportunity to enhance the support provided to the South African contact centre industry, further enabling the delivery of world-class services to their clients and customers. COPC Inc. is proud to provide CCMG and its members with our internationally renowned research. "

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Increasing opportunities to secure business throughout South Africa and internationally

Providing best practices for operational delivery

Standardising core industry competencies

Improving employability and ensuring ethical behavior

Consistently delivering quality services

About the Contact Centre Management Group:

Since 2012, the CCMG has been a registered Professional Body of the South African Qualification Authority (SAQA) for the contact centre industry. CCMG's volunteer board of industry professionals oversees Professional Standards and Competencies for the industry.

Becoming a Designated Professional requires a thorough assessment process that includes passing a board exam aligned with the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) for the job role. Achieving CCMG Designation ensures industry professionals have the competency, experience and behavior to perform the job.

About COPC Inc.:

For over 25 years, COPC Inc. has helped transform operations supporting customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for call center operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement.

Today, COPC Inc. is an innovative global leader empowering organizations to optimize the delivery of a superior service journey. Organizations worldwide depend on COPC Inc. for expert consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research solutions.

