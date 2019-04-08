CBS Newspath Deploys LiveU Matrix Content Management Service Across CBS News Bureaus & Affiliates

"The change to LiveU Matrix is instrumental to our strategy of reducing our reliance on satellite and fiber technology, while affording us increased flexibility in our newsgathering and content sharing," said Tim Gaughan, CBS News Vice President of News Services.

"LiveU Matrix also complements CBS Newspath's current use of LiveU HEVC acquisition technology, giving them a complete, end-to-end HEVC solution that delivers exceptional quality, reduces bandwidth requirements and is managed through one simple interface," said Avi Cohen, LiveU COO & Co-founder.

"HEVC was a prerequisite for this deployment. LiveU offered a one-stop-shop for hardware-based HEVC field encoding and IP video cloud management to distribute high-quality live feeds to our teams," added Tom Fearing, CBS Newspath Director of Technical Operations.

Matrix, a dynamic cloud platform, makes it simple to curate content through one interface. Users can easily search, filter, preview, and distribute live feeds. See a live demonstration of the powerful newsroom tool including tagging and metadata insertion and the AI feature that allows broadcasters to search, identify, classify, and route objects and people at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2019, South Hall Upper, Booth #SU4810. Visit https://get.liveu.tv/nab-2019/ for more information.

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

