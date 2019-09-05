Cboe Global Markets Reports August 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 42% over August 2018 and up 53% over July 2019

- Options ADV up 24% over August 2018 and up 26% over July 2019

- U.S. Equities ADV up 17% over both August 2018 and July 2019

- August ADV in SPX options, RUT options and VIX futures highest of 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported August monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of August and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

August August % July % August August % 2019 2018 Chg 2019 Chg 2019 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

22

168 169

Total Volume 186,061 156,687 18.7% 148,264 25.5% 1,222,599 1,299,672 -5.9% Total ADV 8,457 6,812 24.1% 6,739 25.5% 7,277 7,690 -5.4% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

22

168 169

Total Volume 7,937 5,826 36.2% 5,189 53.0% 43,452 49,409 -12.1% Total ADV 361 253 42.4% 236 53.0% 259 292 -11.5% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

22

168 169

Total Volume 28,000 25,022 11.9% 23,883 17.2% 194,031 221,139 -12.3% Total ADV 1,273 1,088 17.0% 1,086 17.2% 1,155 1,309 -11.7% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

23

171 172

Total Notional Value € 146,949 € 205,558 -28.5% € 154,543 -4.9% € 1,402,691 € 1,771,607 -20.8% Total ADNV € 6,679 € 8,937 -25.3% € 6,719 -0.6% € 8,203 € 10,300 -20.4% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

23

173 174

Total Notional Value $728,031 $802,052 -9.2% $632,509 15.1% $5,774,651 $6,688,881 -13.7% Total ADNV $33,092 $34,872 -5.1% $27,500 20.3% $33,379 $38,442 -13.2%

ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

August 2019 Volume Highlights

At Cboe Options Exchange, the average daily volume (ADV) of S&P 500 Index (SPX) options trading in August set a new monthly high for 2019 with approximately 1.5 million contracts. Trading in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options reached its second highest ADV for the year with 681,000 contracts. Russell 2000 Index (RUT) options reached its highest ADV for the year in August with 44, 800 contracts traded across BZX, C2 and Cboe Options Exchanges.

VIX futures traded at Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) this August also had the highest monthly ADV for the year with 360,500 contracts. Further, VIX futures traded during global trading hours (GTH) reached an ADV of 54,700 contracts, the highest monthly ADV in 2019, accounting for 15 percent of total VIX futures ADV.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts Analyst Contact





Angela Tu Stacie Fleming Debbie Koopman +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950 +1-312-786-7136 atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX®, Cboe Global Markets®, CFE®are registered trademarks and SPXSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. [Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. ] All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com



SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.