Cboe Global Markets Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Reinvigorated Brand Identity and $500,000 in Charitable Donations

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today marked its 50th anniversary and kicked off celebrations to honor five decades of innovation and growth. The company will commemorate its milestone anniversary with an Opening Bell and Closing Bell ceremony on its Chicago trading floor, award its first of five $100,000 charitable donations and launch a new creative brand campaign. Additionally, Cboe will host a series of events over the coming months in its offices around the globe, in honor of its deep heritage, customers, employees and alumni.

Founded in 1973 as the first U.S. exchange for listed options, Cboe in 2023 has expanded well beyond its origins to become a global powerhouse, operating markets in equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX) and digital assets across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Today, Cboe remains driven by the same passion and entrepreneurial spirit that guided its inception as it builds on 50 years of market-leading innovation and advocacy to position for its next chapter of growth.

Marking Next Chapter with New Corporate Brand Identity

With its 50th anniversary celebrations, Cboe has launched a new visual identity, refreshed website and global brand campaign recognizing its place as "The Exchange for the World Stage." This reinvigorated brand identity reflects the truly global, expansive and vibrant company Cboe has become today – while signaling its vision for the future and its continued commitment to building a trusted and inclusive global marketplace that serves all investors, both now and in the future.

"Since day one, Cboe has been driven by a unique vision and an unwavering commitment from all of our associates to continually innovate to meet the evolving needs of the global financial landscape," said Ed Tilly, Chairman and CEO of Cboe Global Markets. "From pioneering options and volatility trading to introducing new technologies and market models, Cboe has transformed the way market participants transfer risk and build capital. Today, building trusted markets remains central to our mission even as we continue to expand our business. Our new brand identity embodies a renewed sense of energy and purpose, focused on driving change, innovation and global connections that will serve our customers well into the future. We are proud to celebrate our 50-year legacy and showcase to the world who we are today – the Exchange for the World Stage."

"Cboe's enduring success over the past half-century is reflected in the unrivaled positions that we hold today in nearly every major market around the world," said David Howson, Global President of Cboe Global Markets. "After reporting record results in 2022, we are excited to mark our 50th anniversary alongside many other notable achievements across our business this year. This includes our continued success in global derivatives and equities, all-time high market share in global FX, the expansion of our global listings business and data and analytics platforms, as well as our recent entry into digital assets. We are extremely proud of our people – past and present – who have helped build an incredible legacy and continue to lay the foundation for Cboe's future success for many years to come."

Commitment to Building a Sustainable Future

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Cboe will donate a total of $500,000 to five different non-profit organizations, each exemplifying one of Cboe's guiding principles: Inclusive Collaboration, Active Transparency, Competitive Team Spirt, Superior Service and Good Citizenship.

Today, Cboe announced its first $100,000 donation to the Alzheimer's Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to research, education and advocacy for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Representatives from the Alzheimer's Association will attend Cboe's opening bell-ringing ceremony in Chicago to accept the donation in honor of Inclusive Collaboration. The Alzheimer's Association was selected by Cboe's associate base for its commitment to uncovering new voices and making space for different perspectives by encouraging research diversity, embracing new technologies, engaging with caregivers and patients, and collaborating with other organizations.

"As a global company, Cboe remains ever cognizant of the growing impact that we have on the world and are committed to being a good corporate citizen," said Chris Isaacson, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "We recognize that our success is deeply interconnected with the local communities where our customers and associates live and work – and we couldn't be more pleased to give back to our communities through our own initiatives, as well as through supporting other important organizations that help deepen our global and philanthropic impact. As Cboe enters the next phase of its growth, our commitment to creating a sustainable future for all participants will remain a key pillar of our corporate mission and success."

Underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability, Cboe has also collaborated with EcoMatcher to plant over 1,600 trees across the globe – each tree representing the individuals that make up Cboe's global associate base. Cboe plans to announce a new $100,000 anniversary donation monthly for the next four months.

"Working together with these organizations enables us to make a positive impact on the world. When we invest in the well-being of others, we enrich not only their lives but also our own bottom line, creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for everyone touched by the Cboe community," said Brian Schell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Cboe Global Markets. "As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are grateful to our Board of Directors, shareholders, customers, industry partners and global associate base for their contributions to Cboe's 50-year evolution and dedication to shaping what the next 50 years will bring."

Cboe is commemorating its 50th anniversary through the remainder of 2023. Visit www.cboe.com/50th_anniversary to learn more about Cboe's past, present and future.

