CBDfx Added to FSA's Public List of CBD Products

CBDfx is one of the UK's most popular CBD brands, with a retail presence across both mass market pharmacy retailers like Superdrug and Boots, and high street, where its market-leading CBD gummies are a top-seller at the likes of Selfridges and Planet Organic.

The company was one of only a handful of CBD companies included in Amazon UK's CBD pilot program and the only US headquartered brand, where it continues to dominate as the #1 CBD brand by market share. CBDfx is also one of only a curated few CBD companies invited to participate in eBay UK's CBD pilot program, where shoppers can enjoy the company's popular CBD gummies, drops, and topicals.

CBDfx products are available in thousands of retail locations across the United Kingdom and via its DTC website, making its products available to an additional 22 countries across Europe.

The company's inclusion on the Public List allows it to continue to offer its wide range of extremely popular CBD products on the UK market while their application moves onto the next step in the FSA validation process.

A novel food is defined by the FSA as any food that had not been consumed by humans in the EU prior to 15 May 1997.

About CBDfx UK: CBDfx UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBDfx, a US-based company founded on providing high quality, organically-sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats; from oil drops to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in California in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx provides some of the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 25,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online at www.CBDfx.co.uk.

