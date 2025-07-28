CBD Guangzhou 2025 Wraps Up with International Attendance Rising by 47.22%

GUANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair (CBD Fair Guangzhou), held in tandem with the Guangzhou International Bath & Sanitary Ware Fair (CBS Fair), concluded on July 11. Spanning 300,000 square meters, the fair hosted nearly 2,000 exhibitors and over 70 high-level forums and conferences. A total of 205,621 professional attendees from 145 countries and regions joined the event, with international attendance rising by 47.22% year-on-year.

Against the backdrop of a complex global economic landscape, CBD Fair Guangzhou has positioned itself as a resilient force in the home and building decoration sector. By closely tracking industry shifts and evolving market dynamics, the fair has undertaken a series of structural innovations and mission upgrades aimed at advancing high-quality development across the industry.

Moving beyond a traditional exhibition format, CBD Fair Guangzhou has redefined itself as a year-round, full-chain, and multi-channel service platform with exhibitions as its core. This transformation reflects its renewed commitment to fostering business conversion and offering comprehensive industry empowerment. Central to this evolution is the integration of three innovation-driven ecosystems—Interior, Exterior, and Matech—that merge design, product, and material technologies to stimulate cross-sector collaboration and sustainable growth.

The platform has also reinforced six core market channels: Pro Dealers, Designers, Home Decorators, Foreign Traders, Commercial Decoration, and New Media. Branded initiatives such as Dealer-Link, CBD World-Connect, and Design-Link have created targeted opportunities for stakeholder engagement, while enhancing the overall quality and impact of both exhibitor and visitor participation. For example, in response to the growing international ambitions of Chinese brands, the CBD World-Connect project has facilitated meaningful trade connections and accelerated global market access for domestic manufacturers through curated matchmaking sessions and procurement delegations from key international markets.

Over 70 high-caliber events ran alongside the exhibition, offering deep dives into emerging trends such as AI-driven design, sustainable practices, adaptive reuse, and global expansion strategies. These activities provided an open forum for knowledge exchange and set a strategic agenda for the global home and building decoration industry.

Looking ahead, CBD Fair Guangzhou will continue to align itself with the core demands of industry transformation, deepening its role as a year-round empowerment platform. By uniting stakeholders across the value chain, the fair aims to help shape a forward-looking blueprint for the next phase of industry development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736685/CBD_Guangzhou_2025.jpg