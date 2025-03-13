CBC Summit Expands to Europe, Bringing Crypto Banking, Compliance, and Payments Leaders Together in London on March 17, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "CBC Summit is excited to announce the expansion of its highly successful US-based event to London on March 17, 2026."

Introduced in 2023, CBC Summit USA has become a must-attend annual gathering in Washington, D.C., for crypto banking, compliance, and payments executives; featuring participation from industry leaders such as Coinbase, Kraken, Ledger, Binance, Elliptic, Stripe, Robinhood, Anchorage Digital Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, Ibanera, and BCB Group.

CBC Summit Europe marks a significant step in expanding the event's global reach, offering professionals across Europe the opportunity to engage in high-level discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and solutions shaping the global crypto banking ecosystem.

CBC Summit Europe will provide a platform for over 100 European industry leaders, executives, and government agencies to engage in high-level discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and solutions shaping the global crypto banking ecosystem.

CBC Summit Europe topics will include:

The current state of fintech and crypto banking in the UK and Europe - insights into the struggles and solutions to onboarding with crypto friendly banks for fiat on-ramp and off-ramp services in the UK and Europe .

insights into the struggles and solutions to onboarding with crypto friendly banks for fiat on-ramp and off-ramp services in the UK and . Building the new Financial Infrastructure - exchanges and partners are building out their own Layer 2 networks to ease transition to DeFi and map out a new financial infrastructure. What comes next?

exchanges and partners are building out their own Layer 2 networks to ease transition to DeFi and map out a new financial infrastructure. What comes next? Navigating AML Challenges in the FCA & MiCA Era - adapting to evolving anti-money laundering regulations.

adapting to evolving anti-money laundering regulations. Transforming Global Finance with Stablecoins & Cross-Border Payments - exploring their role in transforming global finance.

exploring their role in transforming global finance. Financial Crime Trends in Crypto & Fintech - What methods are criminals currently employing, and how is financial crime evolving in crypto?

"The expansion of CBC Summit USA to Europe reflects the growing importance of global collaboration in crypto banking, compliance, and payments" said Joshua Radbod, CEO of CBC Summit. "As the industry continues to evolve, bringing together global leaders from different regulatory environments is crucial for shaping its future."

Registration & More Information: Registration is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure their spots in advance. For more details on speakers, sessions, and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.cbcsummit.io/europe

