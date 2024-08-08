CAXTON TRAVEL CARD TRAVEL HACKS: EXPERT TIPS

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of Britons taking to the skies this summer, the question isn't just where to go, but how to travel smart. From ingenious packing tips to must-have gadgets, seasoned travellers share the inside scoop on making every journey smoother and more enjoyable.

To mark the launch of the new online Caxton Travel Shop, the payment firm surveyed 625 frequent flyers who revealed their top and some unique travel hacks from the versatility of dental floss to the wonders of baby powder!

Travel Security: Peace of Mind on the Go

In an era of global travel disruptions and security concerns frequent flyers are more prepared. The Caxton survey found 15% use luggage tracking, 27% RFID-blocking wallets, 12% GPS tracking devices, 4% travel door alarms, and 2% portable safes. Some also travel with a personal alarm for extra peace of mind.

Innovative products such as the PacSafe Bag Protector protects valuables from slash-and-run theft, whilst the Tile Mate Bluetooth Finder tracks items on all platforms.

Airport Lounges and In-flight Comfort: Essentials for a Smooth Journey

Popularity of long-haul travel and multiple destinations has put a focus on carry-on luggage essentials in case of delays, lost luggage and for comfort. 55% of our frequent flyers carry on tablets/e-readers, 35% noise-cancelling headphones, 33% socks, 20% sleep eye masks, 19% travel pillows, and11% scarves. Some also pack swimwear so they don't lose even a day at the pool due to lost luggage!

Staying Connected and Powered UP: Tech Essentials

Today's travellers are tech-savvy, taking multiple devices abroad. The survey shows the most popular tech gadgets beyond mobile phones are portable charges (70%), tablet and e-readers (55%), noise-cancelling headphones (35%), Smartwatches (30%), digital cameras (25%), and travel-friendly power strips (9%). To ensure connectivity some also take their MiFis abroad.

Frequent Flyers Recommended Travel Apps

Route planners : Komoot, Google maps and Waze

: Komoot, Google maps and Waze Guides : Tripadvisor , GetYourGuide , Viator and polarsteps

Tripadvisor GetYourGuide Viator polarsteps Language aides : Google translates up to 133 languages

Getting around : Ouigo , Italo , Trainline , Citymapper , Rome2Rio and Uber

Ouigo Italo Trainline Citymapper Uber Currency : Caxton currency card app to help manage your travel money and international payments

Caxton currency card Special Diet Eateries : Zabiha ( halal ) and Happy Cow (vegetarian)

Zabiha halal Other useful apps : Living Earth (weather), Flightradar24 and Gatwick airport parking app

Alana Parsons, Chief Operating Officer, Caxton Payments commented: ""Over 30 million Brits will travel abroad this summer, driven by an exceptional season of global sporting events. We launched the Caxton Travel Shop to offer travellers a one-stop shop with a curated guide and Amazon store for key travel essentials, from tech and luggage to beauty and clothing accessories, simplifying the shopping experience for travel."

8 Offbeat Travel Hacks from Frequent Flyers

Dental floss: Doubles up as a clothesline and great for repairing glasses Baby powder : Brilliant for removing sand from feet Doorstop: Prevents anyone from entering your room Mini wearable waist fan : Keeps you cool when on the move Mobile luggage scale: Avoids excess baggage fees at the end of your trip Ribbon for luggage : Easily identify your luggage with a brightly coloured ribbon Excess luggage : Consider specialist courier services for your luggage/sports equipment like Send My Bag, Sherpr , and Luggage Mule Fuel : Use a pre-paid travel card instead of a bank card to avoid long reservation holds

