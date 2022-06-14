HELSINKI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Investor news 14 June 2022 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Caverion wins two major agreements from industrial customers ABB AG and MTU Aero Engines AG in Germany

With a total volume of around 25 million euros, Caverion secures two major agreements from two well-known industrial customers: an innovation center for the technology company ABB AG and a production hall for the aviation industry engine specialist MTU Aero Engines AG. The installed building technology is customised for the customer to their operational needs providing sustainable, smart and reliable solutions.

"We are delighted to deliver technical solutions to two well-known industrial customers for their major projects. Be it the multifunctional building of ABB or the production hall at MTU, Caverion makes efficient building technology possible," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Germany.

ABB Campus – smart and sustainable

The innovation center for digitalisation and artificial intelligence named "ABB Campus" contains a data center, a research center with laboratories and more. The five-story building, where more than 1,300 employees will find their workplace, has a gross floor area of around 30,000 square meters.

"The building is planned as a smart building and will combine user comfort and climate protection. The technical installations are an important factor. With Caverion we have found the right partner for our ambitious construction project," says Michael Halfmann, Head of Strategic Projects Germany and Mannheim Site Manager at ABB.

Caverion is responsible for the technical disciplines of ventilation and air conditioning, heating and sanitation, cooling and sprinkler systems. The building is planned to be completed in March 2023.

MTU – New production hall for rotors

MTU Aero Engines is a leading manufacturer of military and commercial engines. At the company's headquarters in Munich, a new production building for rotors, including an office wing, is being built on an area of 14,200 square meters.

"For our new production hall with almost fully automated production processes, building systems are a key factor," says Maximilian Stärfl, Structural Design Project Manager Building and Engineering at MTU Aero Engines AG. "Caverion is an experienced partner with the necessary capacity to meet our schedule."

Caverion will install the technical disciplines of ventilation and air conditioning, heating and sanitation, cooling and sprinkler systems by March 2023.

Read more about our Build services and solutions

For more information, please contact:

Holger Winkelsträter

Head of Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany,

+49 89 374288 117

holger.winkelstraeter@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-wins-two-major-agreements-from-industrial-customers-abb-ag-and-mtu-aero-engines-ag-in-germa,c3584878

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3584878/1592373.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/mtu-,c3060480 MTU https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/abb-campus,c3060481 ABB Campus

SOURCE Caverion