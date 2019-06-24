Caverion Wins its First Life Cycle Project in Austria - University Building Gets Optimal Conditions Over the Next 25 years

HELSINKI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed a contract for a life-cycle project for the University of Applied Sciences in St. Pölten, Austria, together with the construction company Granit. The work will include the extension and modernisation of the existing campus, followed by a maintenance agreement over the next 25 years. The contract is worth approximately EUR 32 million to Caverion.

Caverion's work will consist of the design, project management and execution of technical solutions, including Heating and Sanitation, Ventilation & Air Conditioning, Electricity, and Automation. Further to completion of the project in 2021, Caverion will take over the Managed Services and Technical Maintenance of the property for the next 25 years, with the main aim of providing a professional implementation of all facility services to ensure a safe, functional, economically sustainable, energy-efficient and user-oriented operation for the new university campus. Granit will be responsible for the project construction work.

The University Campus St. Pölten is another public-private partnership (PPP) and life-cycle project for Caverion. Caverion has many similar projects on-going in other countries. "That's why I'm particularly pleased that Caverion in Austria has now also been able to win the first PPP project for the extension of the existing campus in St. Pölten," says Manfred Simmet, Executive Vice President, Caverion Austria.

Lively Campus for FH St. Pölten

"The aim of the extension at the current location is to create a livelier campus, where the existing University of Applied Sciences together with the newly founded Bertha von Suttner private university can be combined under one roof", says Gernot Kohl, Managing Director of the University. The new building will be a flagship property with modern teaching and learning facilities, flexible offices, additional laboratories, a Future Lab with showroom and learning cafés for students. A newly designed promenade and spacious recreation areas in green spaces will enliven not only the whole campus, but also the entire district.

Currently the University of Applied Sciences is home to more than 3,200 students, 350 full-time employees and approximately 800 part-time lecturers. After project completion, the campus will have grown by 14,600 m2to create a total of 33,000 m2of study space.

Illustration: NMPB Architekten

