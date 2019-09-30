Caverion Wins a Technical Installation Project for a New Scandic Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark

HELSINKI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Corporation Investor news 30 September 2019 at 1.00 p.m. EEST

Caverion has signed an agreement with construction company MBG Entreprise A/S on the delivery of technical installations for a new Scandic hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark. Caverion will be responsible for the technical disciplines of Heating & Sanitation, Electricity, and Security, including sprinklers and access control. The building is owned by ATP Real Estate, which is a large real estate investor in Denmark. The value of the agreement is not disclosed.

"This is a special building to renovate from offices into a hotel and it is very exciting to build a new hotel in the centre of Copenhagen. We are looking forward to close cooperation with Caverion in this project," says Mikkel Birch Gormsen, CEO of MBG Entreprise A/S.

The 100-room Scandic hotel will be converted from an office building. It is located in the centre of Copenhagen near Nørreport Station, which is a central traffic hub in Copenhagen. The hotel will have a design inspired by boutique hotels and house a restaurant and a sky bar with views of the city.

"We are proud to be chosen to this project and are excited to participate in the renovation of a very centrally located building. The logistic challenges will be significant, but we are ready to meet them with our strong collaboration with MBG Entreprise A/S and the teams of other suppliers," says Carsten Sørensen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Denmark.

The project in the 3,000 m2building has already started and Caverion's work will be completed in November 2020. Caverion will deliver the project according to DGNB certification (silver), which is a sustainability qualification for both materials and professional deliveries. The hotel is scheduled to be opened by the end of the year 2020.

Read more about our services for general contractors and real estate investors and developers.

For further information, please contact:

Caverion Denmark, Louise Wilhelmsen, Communications Specialist, tel. +45 61 89 58 83, louise.wilhelmsen@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-wins-a-technical-installation-project-for-a-new-scandic-hotel-in-copenhagen--denmark,c2921085

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion