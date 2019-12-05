Caverion Wins a Building Technology Project for the Berlin University of Medicine in Germany

HELSINKI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A former operation theatre building at the Charité, Berlin University of Medicine in Germany will be converted into a modern research building which will be used as an outpatient and translational research and innovation centre. For the project, Caverion will implement the technical installations related to Automation, Cooling, Security and Safety, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Heating and Sanitation, and Electricity. The Charité is one of the largest university hospitals in Europe and it is wholly-owned by the Federal State of Berlin. The value of the project is not disclosed.

"There are high demands of technical design in clinical environments when it comes to the well-being of patients and the indoor climate of medical and biological laboratories. During the conversion of the former operation theatre building, the focus is on ventilation technology. High-performance ventilation systems will be installed for the new research laboratories and operation theatres, which will, on completion, circulate approximately 220,000 cubic metres of air per hour," says Frank Krause, Executive Vice President, Caverion Germany.

Caverion is also going to install smoke extraction systems for technical exhaust air and will be responsible for the technology that supplies the premises with technical gases such as oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen. The building will also be equipped with new heating and cooling systems and a high-pressure water mist system for fire protection.

The University Hospital will use the building as a central research building for biomedical basic research and clinical research. Seven floors will house laboratories, operating theatres, teaching areas, a data centre and patient treatment areas on a gross floor area of about 30,800 square metres.

