Caverion to Implement Electrification for a New Hospital Building in Seinäjoki, Finland

Caverion implements electrification for Building M of Seinäjoki Central Hospital in Finland. Building M is energy efficient by design and its developer is Kiinteistö Oy Seinäjoen Terveysteknologiakeskus Mediwest. Caverion's contract is worth approximately EUR 7.7 million.

Caverion will be responsible for the electrification project of the approximately 27,500 m² building. The project comprises a 5-storey hospital building with element and cast-in-place structures, including a stand-by generator building, and a ground and basement floor with tunnels.

"The energy efficiency of Building M was taken into account already at the design stage. Through energy optimisation, it was decided that part of the heating and cooling will be generated with geothermal heating. Also lighting will be implemented with energy-saving LED lights that are controlled with daylight and presence sensors. We hope that the good experiences of the past are carried forward to the execution and cooperation in this project," says Tapani Harju, Project Manager for Building M at Mediwest.

"This hospital project continues our good cooperation with the Southern Ostrobothnia Hospital District. We are currently executing also several other hospital projects in Finland. The electrification of a hospital building is a challenging task, and we want to help ensure that the hospital is safe and user-friendly for both patients and staff," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Building M, to completed in 2021, is connected to the main hospital building on the shore of Kyrkösjärvi lake and will offer facilities for modern care. It will have facilities for adult psychiatric unit, children and youth psychiatric unit, and substance abuse rehabilitation clinic. In addition to hospital facilities, the main lobby will have a library and a restaurant and premises for organisations and experts by experience. The design of Building M has taken into account the effect of physical surroundings on recovery. Studies have shown that nature, art, 1-person patient rooms, light, natural materials, acoustics and many other factors have effects that support recovery and promote well-being at work.

