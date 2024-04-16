Caverion to be responsible for technical facility management for Saab's real estate in Sweden - Caverion strengthens its position as one of the Sweden's largest technical facility management suppliers
16 Apr, 2024, 07:35 GMT
Caverion Corporation Investor News 16 April 2024 at 10:00 EET
HELSINKI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed a contract with Saab AB for the technical facility management of Saab's real estate nationwide in Sweden. Caverion will be responsible for the operation and management of Saab's properties which have high security requirements.
Caverion has broad experience in facility management and in working in critical production environments where we ensure the continuity of our customers' operations, and we optimise the life cycle value of the properties.
"We are happy and honored by Saab's trust. Our task, as one of Sweden's largest suppliers in technical facility management, is to deliver efficient services and proactively solve any challenges so that Saab can continue to focus on its core business. And that Saab can maintain or even increase the value of its properties", says Uno Lundberg, Head of Caverion Sweden.
Saab is a world leader in several disciplines in military and civilian products and solutions; as well as Sweden's largest company in the defense industry. Saab's systems and products are today to a large extent a part of Sweden's military defense.
Read more about our facility management services: www.caverion.com/catalog/services/facility-management/
For further information, please contact
Erika Björnesparr, Head of Marketing and Communications, Caverion Sweden
erika.a.bjornesparr@caverion.com, tel. +46 73 050 92 85
Marcus Sandlund, Head of Commercial, Caverion Sweden
marcus.sandlund@caverion.com, tel. +46 70 088 73 75
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-be-responsible-for-technical-facility-management-for-saab-s-real-estate-in-sweden---cave,c3961746
The following files are available for download:
|
Release
|
https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/signing-contract-at-saabs-head-office--,c3289355
|
Signing contract at Saabs head office.
Share this article