Caverion Supplies Building Technology to Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub in Vaasa, Finland

HELSINKI, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has entered into a contract with Wärtsilä Finland Oy for the implementation of sprinkler systems and heating and sanitation for Wärtsilä's new centre of research, product development and manufacturing, Smart Technology Hub, in Vaasa.

"We evaluated our options based on the references and the tenders we received. We chose Caverion as they have experience in managing big projects and we believe in their capability to implement this project cost-efficiently. We have worked with Caverion before and our cooperation has been excellent," says Tommy Grannas, Real Estate Manager at Wärtsilä.

Unique in its industry, Wärtsilä's Smart Technology Hub will enable more agile, more efficient testing and product development of solutions for the maritime, oil and gas industries, as well as new energy systems. The centre will comprise of a technology centre with gross area of approximately 55,000 m2 and a 5-storey office building with gross area of approximately 15,000 m2.

"We are looking forward to joining Wärtsilä's visionary project. The Smart Technology Hub will certainly be a pioneer in the Finnish industry. Successful implementation of a large-scale project like this is based on good cooperation between all parties," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. Wärtsilä's total investment for the Smart Technology Hub will be up to EUR 200 million, comprising office and factory buildings, logistics and infrastructure. The buildings are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

For Caverion, Wärtsilä belongs to Industrial customer segment. Read more about our services

Additional Information:

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Suomi Oy, tel. +358 50 390 0941, kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

Tommy Grannas, Real Estate Manager, Wärtsilä Finland Oy, tel. +358 50 520 7488, tommy.grannas@wartsila.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-supplies-building-technology-to-wartsila-s-smart-technology-hub-in-vaasa--finland,c3039747

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion