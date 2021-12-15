Caverion strengthens its capabilities in industrial design services and acquires the intelligent design business of Merius Oy

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today signed an agreement to acquire the industrial design and advisory business of the Finnish company Merius Oy. Merius Oy provides surveying, design and consulting services for industrial investments by using 3D digitisation, virtual and visualisation technologies.

The acquisition includes the reality capture, technical design and consulting, project management and visual communication services offered by Merius Oy. The software business of the company is excluded from the transaction and will continue to operate under the name Merius Oy.

The acquisition complements the design and advisory services of Caverion Industry to provide added value in industrial plant investments and to utilise digital design technologies. With the digital twin modelling and visualisation services, Caverion further strengthens its expertise in plant design and software solutions to provide customers with clear modelling of plant investments and life cycle projects.

As a result of the transaction, 20 experts from Kokkola, Jyväskylä, Oulu and Kuusamo will join Caverion. A completely new unit for design and advisory services will also be set up in Kokkola together with Caverion's current design unit. After the transaction, Caverion will have approximately 180 industrial design experts in 12 locations in Finland.

"We have focused on streamlining the industrial design and implementation phases, by providing stakeholders with easy-to-understand information on difficult-to-understand issues. Our services have improved collaboration between stakeholders and brought significant cost benefits to projects. We have made unprejudiced use of the latest approaches and imaging technologies in our service solutions. This way, we have contributed to the development of our industry for the better. The acquisition will unlock cost benefits by providing an excellent distribution channel for expert services and Caverion's resources will better enable the development and scalability of services," says Hannu Sarja, CEO, Merius Oy.

"The acquisition brings a distinct addition to our service offering for demanding industrial design projects, as we will be able to illustrate our designs using visual services and modelling systems. The new specialists, together with our already strong team, will lift our industrial design and professional services business to a whole new level," says Elina Engman, Head of Caverion Industry division.

