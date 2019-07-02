Caverion Corporation Investor news 2 July 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has signed a project agreement with the TYL LM Finnoo consortium consisting of GRK Infra Oy and Aki Hyrkkönen Oy for HVAC technical systems at West Metro Finnoo station in Espoo, Finland. The developer of the project is Länsimetro Oy. Caverion's contract is worth approximately EUR 7 million.

Caverion is responsible for the implementation of the HVAC contract, which includes installation of the Cooling, Heating & Sanitation, and Ventilation & Air Conditioning systems on the station and in the tunnels.

The TYL LM Finnoo works covers building the Finnoo underground metro station, a service tunnel and connecting tunnels as well as exits on Meritie and Finnoonsilta. Access shafts for engineering works will be built to the east and to the west, and a firefighting shaft will also be provided. The facilities under construction cover an area of about 22,000 m2. The contract will be completed in 2022 and the entire second phase of the West Metro is expected to be completed in 2023, when the Matinkylä-Kivenlahti section will be handed over to the metro operator Helsinki City Transport HKL.

The Finnoo district of Espoo will be a 17,000-inhabitant district extending from Länsiväylä to the seashore with the metro station in its center.

Read more about our services to public sector and general contractors.

For more information, please contact:

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, tel. +358-50-390-0941, kirsi.hemmila@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-implements-project-on-the-west-metro-finnoo-station-in-espoo--finland,c2854698

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion