HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 22 November 2019 at 2.00 p.m. EET

Caverion has received clearance from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority for the acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish operations

Caverion has received clearance from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") for the acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish operations. The FCCA approval includes certain conditions based on which Caverion is committed to divest approximately 6.5 percent of the post-transaction revenue (approximately EUR 300 million in 2018) of the Industrial Solutions division in Finland.

Caverion now has all the regulatory approvals needed to be able to complete the transaction, which was announced on 12 March 2019 in a stock exchange release, as supplemented on 13 March 2019. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place by the end of November 2019.

A release on the matter will be made available on the website of the FCCA (only available in Finnish) under: https://www.kkv.fi/ratkaisut-ja-julkaisut/kilpailuasiat/.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, www.caverion.com

For additional information, please contact:

Martti Ala-Härkönen

Chief Financial Officer

Caverion Corporation

Tel. +358-40-737-6633

martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Sakari Toikkanen

Head of Caverion Division Industrial Solutions

Tel. +358-40-532-2174

sakari.toikkanen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358-40-5581-328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-has-received-clearance-from-the-finnish-competition-and-consumer-authority-for-the-acquisit,c2970606

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion