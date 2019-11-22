Caverion has Received Clearance From the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority for the Acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish Operations
22 Nov, 2019, 12:33 GMT
HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 22 November 2019 at 2.00 p.m. EET
Caverion has received clearance from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority for the acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish operations
Caverion has received clearance from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") for the acquisition of Maintpartner's Finnish operations. The FCCA approval includes certain conditions based on which Caverion is committed to divest approximately 6.5 percent of the post-transaction revenue (approximately EUR 300 million in 2018) of the Industrial Solutions division in Finland.
Caverion now has all the regulatory approvals needed to be able to complete the transaction, which was announced on 12 March 2019 in a stock exchange release, as supplemented on 13 March 2019. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place by the end of November 2019.
A release on the matter will be made available on the website of the FCCA (only available in Finnish) under: https://www.kkv.fi/ratkaisut-ja-julkaisut/kilpailuasiat/.
