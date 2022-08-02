Caverion has completed the acquisition of PORREAL Group in Austria

HELSINKI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today closed the acquisition of PORREAL Group. The company offers technical and soft facility services in Austria and it employs approximately 380 employees. The acquisition strengthens Caverion's position in the Austrian facility services market.

The acquisition was published on 29 June 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's Division Austria, tel. +43 5060 2410, manfred.simmet@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

