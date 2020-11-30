Caverion enters an important road and tunnel modernisation project in Austria

Caverion Corporation Investor news 30 November 2020 at 11.00 a.m. EET

Building contractor and infrastructure operator ASFINAG has chosen Caverion to renovate the south expressway S1 between Vösendorf and Schwechat in Vienna, Austria.

HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The project includes the modernisation of the electrical system of two tunnels, tunnel Vösendorf with approximately 880 meters and tunnel Rannersdorf with approximately 1,880 meters length, several shorter tunnels (Hennersdorf, Rustenfeld, Schwechat), underpasses and twelve pumping stations. In addition, Caverion will modernise the remote center for the tunnel monitoring.

"Caverion has a strong expertise in tunnel projects and in Services related to tunnels, such as remote monitoring and technical maintenance. This project is particularly challenging as the route is strategically important and has a high traffic volume. With approximately 70,000 motor vehicles/day, the work can only be done at night by using lane barriers," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion's division Austria. "As with our previous tunnel projects, we have the opportunity to demonstrate our technical capabilities, the quality of our execution and our ability to consistently deliver on time," he continues. "This will be a great project and I am also happy that it will secure many jobs during the ongoing corona crisis."

The project starts in February 2021 and will be completed at the end of 2022. For Caverion, ASFINAG (Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft) belongs to the Public customer segment.

