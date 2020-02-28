Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2019 is Published
28 Feb, 2020, 06:52 GMT
Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 28 February 2020 at 8.30 a.m. EET
HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation's Annual Review 2019 has been published today. The Annual Review includes greetings from the CEO, the Board of Directors' Report, the consolidated financial statements (IFRS), the parent company financial statements (FAS) and the Auditors' report.
In addition, Caverion has published its Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Sustainability Report for 2019.
The Annual Review, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are attached to this release in pdf format. All documents published are also available at www.caverion.com/caverion-annual-review-2019.
Caverion does not publish the reports in printed format.
CAVERION CORPORATION
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com
For additional information, please contact:
Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations and External Communications
tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com
The following files are available for download:
Release
Caverion Annual Review 2019
Caverion Sustainability Report 2019
Caverion Corporate Governance Statement 2019
Caverion Remuneration Statement 2019
