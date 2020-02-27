Caverion and its Alliance Partners to Implement a New Hospital in Oulu, Finland - One of the Biggest Projects for Caverion

HELSINKI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and its alliance partners have signed a contract with Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District to implement the so-called B-part for a new building of the university hospital in Oulu. Caverion will be responsible for the B-hospital's technical solutions, safety and communications technology and design management. The value of the contract for Caverion is over EUR 100 million.

The project is part of the Future Hospital OYS 2030 project, in which the new hospital gets facilities for accident and emergency, intensive care surgery and maternity wards. The new hospital comprises buildings A and B which form a single, ten-floor entity. A total of EUR 375 million is being invested to the new hospital by the hospital district.

The B building will be executed by Caverion Suomi Oy, Skanska Talonrakennus Oy and Siemens Osakeyhtiö with Tierna group, including A-lnsinöörit Oy, arkkitehtitoimisto Tähti-Set Oy, Lukkaroinen Arkkitehdit Oy, UKI Arkkitehdit Oy and Granlund Oy. The buildings will be completed in phases during 2022-2023.

"This contract strengthens Caverion's position in demanding hospital projects in Finland. Our good experience of cooperation with our alliance partners in the Kainuu hospital project in Finland gives us a solid basis to implement this large-scale project, which utilises state-of-the-art technology in many forms," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Sustainable and innovative solutions

The goal of the Future Hospital OYS 2030 project is to find sustainable and innovative solutions and to take into consideration the effects and costs throughout the life cycle. The premises are planned to be energy-efficient, comfortable and multifunctional.

The key benefits for patients are the improving quality of care and patient safety. Improving productivity of the hospital work, flexible use of resources, standardising spaces, utilising technology and efficient use of logistics have been highlighted in the design phase.

