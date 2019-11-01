Caveonix CEO Kaus Phaltankar to Present "Best Practices: Security and Compliance for Cloud Workloads" with IBM at VMworld 2019 Europe

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caveonix , the company automating compliance and security posture management for the hybrid and multi-cloud, today announced that company Co-Founder and CEO, Kaus Phaltankar, will be presenting at VMworld 2019 Europe with IBM's Andrew Guerra and Scott Moonen on November 7, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

VMworld Europe brings four days of innovation to accelerate enterprises' journeys to software-defined businesses. Phaltankar's session "Best Practices: Security and Compliance for Cloud Workloads" is a Breakout Session at the conference.

VMworld 2019 Breakout Session

What: Best Practices: Security and Compliance for Cloud Workloads [SAI3336BE]

Who: Kaus Phaltankar, CEO and Co-Founder, Caveonix



Andrew Guerra, Product Manager, IBM



Scott Moonen, Senior Technical Staff Member, IBM Cloud, IBM

When: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. CET

Where: Hall 8.0, Room 35



Fira Barcelona Gran Via



Hall 6



Carrer del Foc 10



08038 Barcelona

Security and compliance are the top concerns for migrating and operating cloud workloads, especially in a hybrid cloud world. In this session, attendees will learn the best practices to implement more secure and compliant solutions for VMware workloads in the cloud. Phaltankar, Guerra and Moonen will review a number of technologies including VMware NSX, Caveonix RiskForesight and VMware vSAN encryption.

Caveonix is automating compliance and security posture management for the hybrid and multi-cloud. The team will be demonstrating its latest release version of RiskForesight at booth E622 at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via Conference Centre. To learn more about RiskForesight or arrange a meeting during VMware Europe, contact info@caveonix.com .

About Caveonix

Caveonix is automating compliance and security posture management for the hybrid cloud. Caveonix's flagship product, RiskForesight™, allows enterprises and service providers to continuously detect, predict and act on security threats, vulnerabilities, and compliance issues impacting their hybrid cloud workloads. RiskForesight offers full-stack visibility into cloud infrastructure, platforms, applications, and data while leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning to build IT, cyber and compliance risk mitigation models across the full cyber control plane to ensure security, network, compliance and policy enforcement of all your cloud-based workloads. For more information, visit: www.caveonix.com.

