Cato Networks Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Co-selling between Cato and AWS allows enterprises to optimize their IT spend to cover transformation projects, such as cloud migration, hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and SASE

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the creator of SASE, today announced it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Cato is shaping the IT security market, as evidenced by its recent recognition as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE. With the Cato SASE Cloud Platform, Cato is converging security and networking into a single, cloud-native platform with a single console that's easy to deploy, use and manage. This enables AWS customers to support most technical and business requirements globally, at scale, with maximum uptime and optimal performance, today and in the future, without increasing complexity, effort, costs, and business risk.

"Cato joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a significant step forward in our relationship with AWS," said Alon Alter, chief business officer at Cato Networks. "We look forward to working closely with AWS to transform the IT security market and help AWS customers join the SASE revolution."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Cato with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Acceptance in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables Cato to be recognized as a trusted AWS Partner. AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program.

Cato's products are generally available in the AWS Marketplace.

