CATL Continues to Drive Sustainable Development of Global E-mobility Industry

As the e-mobility industry grows in scale and importance, CATL's new electric vehicle EV battery factory in Erfurt, Germany – which will produce both battery cells and modules – will enable it to collaborate closely with more European partners and more quickly respond to customer needs to help car manufacturers accelerate the roll-out of EVs. It will become one of the largest EV battery plants in Europe both in size and production capacity, covering over 60 hectares of land.

"Europe is a key market for CATL, and many of our partners are based in Europe. Our new manufacturing plant in Erfurt, Germany, will allow us to combine Germany's industrial tradition and CATL's tradition of innovative battery technology in a strategically central location. By bringing our R&D and production closer to our partners and customers, we will be better able to contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle industry in Europe and positively impact the environment, as well as the local and regional economies," said Matthias Zentgraf, Europe President, CATL.

CATL is committed to significantly contributing to the communities in which it operates. With a total investment of up to EUR 1.8 billion, CATL's new Erfurt factory will create thousands of jobs in Germany, as well as career growth and talent development opportunities for young people. CATL looks forward to blending its industry expertise and know-how with the Erfurt area's long history of industrial excellence to further support the development of the local community in the long term.

CATL's commitment to responsibly leading the sustainable development of the worldwide e-mobility market is further demonstrated by its global partnerships. Most recently, CATL announced that it will supply battery cells for Bosch's 48-volt battery system globally, providing a more effective, affordable and flexible solution to electrify internal combustion engine vehicles and reduce emissions, in alignment with CATL's strategy to tailor solutions for its customers. A number of EVs powered by CATL batteries were on display at IAA 2019, including BMW X3, which is equipped with CATL battery globally. Other leading international partners that CATL is working with to facilitate worldwide e-mobility include Volkswagen, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Honda and Toyota.

CATL's dedication to promoting NEV (new energy vehicle) production and e-mobility for the betterment of the planet, and tailoring solutions to different customer needs has resulted in the development of innovative and cutting-edge technologies that are gaining recognition worldwide and driving robust business growth.

From September 10-13, 2019, CATL is displaying cutting-edge technologies at the International Automobile Exhibition (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany in hall 4.1, booth C07. Demonstrating how "Innovation Powers Life," CATL is showcasing how its innovative e-mobility and battery solutions are supporting massive growth the global EV sector.

About Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion power and energy storage batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery system for new energy vehicle and energy storage system. In 2018, the company's sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, and its product sales volume ranked first in the world (according to data from SNE Research).

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 24,000 employees around the world and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Shanghai and Xining (Qinghai Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu and Qinghai provinces, and the Europe plant located in Erfurt, Germany, as well as the first overseas plant, is under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

For more information, please visit: http://www.catlbattery.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974866/CATL_Erfurt_Plant.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974946/CATL_Erfurt_Plant.jpg

Related Links

http://www.catlbattery.com



SOURCE CATL