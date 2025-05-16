NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CathWorks, a global leader in digital health innovations, announced today the schedule of key events for the company during the upcoming EuroPCR 2025 conference taking place May 20 to 23 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France.

Scientific Presentation

CathWorks announces key events for EuroPCR 2025

On Thursday during a Hotline / Late-Breaking Trials session, Dr. Toru Tanigaki of Gifu Heart Center in Gifu, Japan , will present the one-year results of the PROVISION1 Study, the first-ever Japanese prospective randomized controlled trial (RCT) comparing clinical outcomes of FFRangio guidance versus invasive FFR guidance.



At the Cardiovascular Research Foundation's annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2024 conference in Washington, DC , investigators from Gifu Heart Center and Fukuoka Sanno Hospital presented that the PROVISION Study met its primary endpoint and revealed meaningful economic and resource utilization advantages for the non-invasive FFRangio technology over traditional wire-based FFR.

Educational Symposium

The Thursday lunchtime symposium, The new global era of patient care with CathWorks FFRangio, will feature Dr. Rasha Al-Lamee (Imperial College London, United Kingdom ) as the Anchorperson and Professor Ran Kornowski (Rabin Medical Center, Israel ) as the Spokesperson. The program will include world-class esteemed faculty including Dr. Benjamin Honton (Clinique Pasteur, France ), Dr. Thomas Keeble (Spire Wellesley Hospital, United Kingdom ), Dr. Stephane Fournier (CHUV University Hospital, Switzerland ) and Professor Hitoshi Matsuo (Gifu Heat Center, Japan ), with presentations and discussions focused on the journey of adoption and integration of the CathWorks FFRangio® System as the standard of care in different hospitals.

The FFRangio System will be available for hands-on demonstrations and peer-to-peer education during Meet the Expert sessions hosted by leading physicians in the Medtronic booth.

"Our co-promotion partnership with Medtronic has enabled the rapid growth in adoption and seamless integration of the FFRangio System in hundreds of catheterization labs around the globe. We are excited about the prominent presence of FFRangio at EuroPCR and we look forward to continuing to partner with the interventional cardiology community to make FFRangio the standard of care globally," said Ramin Mousavi, President and CEO of CathWorks.

ABOUT CATHWORKS

CathWorks is the leader in digital health innovations that can improve the lives of patients globally. The CathWorks FFRangio® System combines artificial intelligence and advanced computational science, transforming how cardiovascular disease is diagnosed and treated. The FFRangio System obtains physiologic information from routine angiograms, eliminating the need for drug stimulation and invasive pressure wires. It provides physicians with quick and reliable intraprocedural FFRangio values for the entire coronary tree. For more information on CathWorks, visit www.cath.works and follow @CathWorks on LinkedIn.

Prospective Randomized trial of clinical Outcomes of angiography-based fractional flow reserve guidance Versus wIre-baSed fractIOnal flow reserve guidance (PROVISION) study is an investigation of the Utility of Coronary Angiography (FFRangio) in Comparison to Coronary Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in the Determination of Treatment Planning and the Clinical Prognosis in Patients with Chronic Phase Coronary Artery Disease

Investors:

Mike Feher

mike.feher@cath.works

Media:

Sarita Monico

sarita.monico@cath.works

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2688659/CathWorks_announces_key_events_for_EuroPCR_2025.jpg