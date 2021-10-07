Catella Corporate Finance Denmark secures 619 MDKK in long term debt facilities for Park Street A/S

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As exclusive financial advisor to Park Street A/S (the "Company"), Catella has secured strategic non-recourse debt facilities allowing for the refinancing of all of the Company's short-term debt, the development of the Company's second Copenhagen Student/Youth Living property, Pulse N, and enhancement of the Company's general capital position.

"Optimizing capital structure including sustainable debt solutions for owners and investors is becoming increasingly important. With the Park Street transaction, Catella continues to increase its debt advisory activities, providing tailormade capital solutions for our clients", says Jesper Bo Hansen, Head of Catella Corporate Finance A/S.

"Our collaboration with Park Street A/S, as a professional sponsor of operational real estate and developer of hospitality-related platforms like Pulse Living, has created an environment where the international, cross-border capital market can provide real depth and liquidity in a city like Copenhagen. The Park Street transaction is a good example of how we are able to support our clients' corporate and capital strategies, while at the same time accelerate their business plans", says Gustav Bjørn, Director, Catella Corporate Finance A/S.

Catella has a unique access to local and international cross-border debt capital providers including banks, debt funds and other non-bank lending institutions for all types of debt financing of real estate across the property life cycle and capital stack. Catella has a long and proven track record and is ideally positioned to structure, arrange and secure debt solutions for our clients.

