Catella Advised in Agat Ejendomme and By & Havn's Divestment of Their Underground Parkering Facility at Amerika Plads to Jeudan

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catella Corporate Finance has acted as exclusive financial advisor to Agat Ejendomme and By & Havn in the divestment, of their approx. 26,000 sq.m. and 814 spaces underground parkering facility at Amerika Plads in Copenhagen for DKK 335 million, to the largest listed property company in Denmark, Jeudan.

Agat Ejendomme is a Danish property company listed on OMX Nasdaq Copenhagen. Agat Ejendomme operates their portfolio as well as they develop attractive and relevant properties which is either sold to a third party or included in the company's portfolio.

By & Havn is an urban development company owned by the municipality of Copenhagen and the state of Denmark. By & Havn is focused on urban development in Copenhagen and takes responsibility for creating coherent and well-functioning neighborhoods.

Agat Ejendomme and By & Havn, have over the last decade developed Amerika Plads to a vibrant and exclusive residential and business area. The development includes the 26,000 sq.m. underground parking facility which covers the demand for parking for the area. By&Havn and Agat Ejendomme owns the parking facility in a 50/50 owned development company and they are not long-term owners of the parking facility they decided to divest the property.

In great collaboration with Agat Ejendomme and By & Havn Catella has driven a structured sales process with a tremendous interest from investors all over the world. The interest came from various kind of investors, spanning from property companies, pension funds to specialized parking investors. Despite the great global interest, a local investor, Jeudan, was found to be the best owner of the parking facility. Jeudan is one of the leading property companies in Denmark and with significant presence at Amerika Plads coupled with parking facility experience, this asset was an obvious strategic investment for Jeudan.

We strongly appreciate the mandate given by Agat Ejendomme and By & Havn and would like to thank Jeudan for a highly professional and smooth process which has been beneficial for all parties involved. Lastly, we would like to thank Kromann Reumert for providing great M&A and real estate experience which have been a key factor for the successful transaction. At Catella we hope to be deeply involved in more similar transactions in the future as we strongly believe the market for parking facilities are evolving rapidly in the future.

