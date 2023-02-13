Casual 100-Player Battle Royale Game GGGGG Releasing in over 170 countries on March 31, 2023

93.7% of beta respondents: "fun" or "moderately fun"

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drecom Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yuki Naito) is pleased to announce the official release of GGGGG, a casual cooperative and competitive Battle Royale action game for smartphones on March 31, 2023.

Casual 100-Player Battle Royale Game GGGGG

About GGGGG

Play casually with friends anywhere!

GGGGG is a free-to-play smartphone game that allows players to play 100-Player Battle Royale, Battle Royale with 8 players, and Dungeon Run with up to 4 players in cooperative play. This casual game has simple controls on a vertical screen that is easy to pick up and play anywhere, even in 100-Player Battle Royale. Also, the character design is friendly, and the beta test was enjoyed by a broad range of ages. We plan to implement content that can be enjoyed even more by getting together with friends and playing together, such as Arch-Fiend's Armageddon, which allows player to join raid battles of up to 100 players, as well as clan features requested by beta players, and much more. In addition, over 10,000 fans have already joined the official GGGGG Discord server, creating the perfect environment for making friends even before the official release. Please come and join us on the official GGGGG Discord server.

GGGGG the NFT Game

The game is designed to be fun just as the game itself, but acquiring NFT skins can lead to all-new ways to play. NFT skins are special skins generated using blockchain technology that players can change inside the game. Only 3,456 NFT skins exist in the world, and each one is a one-of-a-kind original design. Stand out on the battlefield with your own unique NFT skin! Not only that, but getting wins in battle royale unlocks special effects, a feature unique to NFT skins. There are three levels of effects, which provides an extra challenge.

In addition, as we are utilizing NFT technology, players can buy and sell them privately on NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea. Effects are also reflected on OpenSea and can be transferred via trading. If players want to enjoy GGGGG 120%, then definitely pick up an NFT skin.

NFT Skin Sale Date and Game Release Date Announcement!

NFT Skin Sale Date and Game Release Date

PRE SALE1: March 25, 2023 , from 1am to 1pm (UTC)

, from PRE SALE2: March 28, 2023 , from 1am to 1pm (UTC)

, from Reveal: March 29, 2023 , at 9am (UTC)

, at Game Release: March 31, 2023 (time to be determined)

Finally, the game release date has been set for March 31, 2023. It will be launched simultaneously in over 180 countries. Also, NFT skins will be available for sale on March 25, one week before the game's release. NFT skins will be available for reveal on March 29.

*Reveal is the opening of an NFT, like opening a gacha in a smartphone game.

NFT sales have been changed to a two-tier PRE SALE system.

PRE SALE 1 is available exclusively to holders on the Allow List ("AL"), which is now available. PRE SALE1 is a guaranteed MINT (all members guaranteed purchase) because AL availability is limited. PRE SALE 2 will be a sale of unsold items remaining from PRE SALE1. An AL giveaway for PRE SALE2 will be held in the official GGGGG Discord after PRE SALE1. As this is a free mint, a public sale will not be held to take anti-bot measures into account.

We have already distributed more than half of the AL spots for PRE SALE1, but users still have a chance to get them on our official Discord. If they already have an AL spot, we will ask them to submit their wallet address in the official Discord soon, so please don't miss it. (Scheduled for early March)

Other NFT information (reprint)

Mint Price: All are free-to-mint. *Gas fees may be incurred separately

Number of NFTs: 3,456

Mint Limit: 1 mint per wallet

Chain/ERC standard: Ethereum chain/ERC721

300 of the 3,456 NFTs will be set aside the GGGGG admin team for admin purposes, primarily as prizes for in-game events and competitions. We would like to give it to players who may yet be unfamiliar with blockchains and NFTs, but are good at the game, have been dedicated to the game for many hours, and/or actively spreading positive influence in the community. We hope that GGGGG will lead to more people getting involved with NFTs for the first time and sharing in their fun.

93.7% of beta testers rated "fun" or "moderately fun"!

The beta test version was available until January 31, 2023, and 93.7% of users who responded to our survey answered that the game was "fun" or "moderately fun". Currently, we are working on fixing issues uncovered in the beta version, as well as developing additional functions and improvements suggested in the survey.

