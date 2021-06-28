castLabs partner with OSN to deliver unmatched viewing experience via newly launched streaming platform

BERLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OSN, the MENA region's leading entertainment hub partners with castLabs' PRESTOplay player SDKs to support multiple devices, including browsers, smart TVs, iOS, Android, and more for the newly launched streaming platform.

Together with a team of partners, a new streaming platform has been launched by OSN, in under six months, to which castLabs has contributed with PRESTOplay . PRESTOplay SDKs provide the versatility to create high-quality bespoke players with latest and greatest features. "API-first" players for rapid player creation aid in achieving an easier and swifter deployment cycle.

Peter Riz, Chief Technology Officer at OSN, said: "OSN's collaboration with castLabs and integration of PRESTOplay underpins OSN's commitment to amplifying reach and ensuring viewers enjoy a smooth streaming experience whichever device they choose. castLabs' technology has been an integral part of the development of our newly launched platform, providing the technology and expertise for a smooth execution. We are proud of the success of the collaboration, as we continue to work with industry leading partners to deliver a viewer-centric entertainment platform."

Whilst working closely with other companies and integrating third-party solutions such as DOTSCREEN, Supercharge, and intive, castLabs' value came with the support of a wide range of devices for an enjoyable viewing experience in over 20 countries. An already existing relationship and pre-integration with Conviva has allowed for a smooth integration of analytics. Furthermore, castLabs' team of experts provided custom development to enable displaying of subtitles for live content.

"OSN is one of the largest streaming platforms in the Middle East, working closely with airports and being an official distribution partner for Disney, we are happy that they have chosen our scalable and reliable solutions," said Michael Stattmann, CEO and founder at castLabs. "This complex project has required a lot of communication and cooperation between the teams to ensure a successful launch and it's been a pleasure."

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. They provide solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms which include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, and Video Toolkit processing. castLabs also supplies end-to-end technical consulting for encrypted video playback integrations and projects.

About OSN

OSN is the region's leading entertainment hub with a history of providing exceptional value for customers with its focus on exclusive and in-demand content, and innovative digital platforms for anywhere, anytime access.

OSN is the exclusive distributor of The Walt Disney Company's new Disney+ Originals in the Middle East region, across both its box and streaming services. OSN's strength is its unbeatable range of exclusive programming and best-in-class entertainment led by its long-term partnerships with studio majors including Disney, HBO, NBC Universal, Fox, Paramount, MGM, and Sony to name a few.

OSN is the home for premium and nowhere-else content in Arabic, English, Filipino. OSN broadcasts the latest content at the same minute as in the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies, and the best in kids and lifestyle programming. In addition, OSN also provides entertainment content for devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones via its online and mobile app entertainment platform, offering movies and series on the go.

OSN has been at the forefront of digital technology innovation in the Middle East introducing OSN on Demand, the region's first VOD service.

OSN's ambition is to deliver entertainment everywhere for everyone, which is informed by the company's three key pillars: A customer-first approach, unrivalled exclusive content and unbeatable value.

