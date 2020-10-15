Castellum's interim report January-September 2020: Strong period with a 9% growth in income from property management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Income for the period January- September 2020 totalled MSEK 4,488 (4,343 for the corresponding period last year).

totalled MSEK 4,488 (4,343 for the corresponding period last year). Income from property management amounted to MSEK 2,588 (2,380), corresponding to SEK 9.48 (8.71) per share - an increase of 9%.

(8.71) per share - an increase of 9%. Changes in value on properties amounted to MSEK 816 (2,505) and on derivatives to MSEK -212 (-417).

Net income after tax for the period amounted to MSEK 2,549 (3,637), corresponding to SEK 9.33 (13.31) per share.

(13.31) per share. Long-term net reinstatement value (EPRA NRV) amounted to SEK 200 per share (186) an increase of 8%.

per share (186) an increase of 8%. Net lettings for the period amounted to MSEK 191 (-38).

Net investments amounted to MSEK 1,996 (741) of which MSEK 317 (2,789) pertained to acquisitions, MSEK 1,800 (2,061) to new construction, extensions and reconstructions, and MSEK 121 (4,109) sales.

"Despite extreme external events, Castellum has developed stably during the first nine months of the year. We remain humble in the face of troubled times, but the good start of the year means that our shareholders can look forward to a higher dividend for the 23rd year in a row," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO of Castellum AB. "Rent payments for the fourth quarter are going very well and our portfolio composition with geographical spread, growing logistics market and a high proportion of authorities and government agencies provides growth and stability to be able to meet worse times."

About Castellum:

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centres and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters. One of our sustainability goals is to be completely climate neutral by 2030. Castellum is the only Nordic real estate company selected by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com

