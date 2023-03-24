Cassie Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating Superior Information Security Standards

WARRINGTON, England, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassie announced it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination in recognition of its commitment to information security. Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, the System and Organization Controls 2, also known as SOC 2, evaluates organizations' five "trust service principles" for managing customer data – security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

An SOC 2 examination is one of the most stringent evaluations of an organization's internal controls for customer data and sensitive information. It is the standard for data security among digital companies across many different industries in the U.S.

"Cassie is in the business of helping our customers understand and comply with complex data protection standards. This recognition demonstrates Cassie's commitment to the highest level of accountability when it comes to our own internal controls, so our customers can trust Cassie to advise them on the complexity of today's data landscape," said CEO Glenn Jackson "Cassie's SOC II certification serves as a stamp of approval and it distinguishes Cassie among compliance and consent service providers in the U.S."

An independent auditor, Insight Assurance , conducted the detailed examination that evaluated the operational effectiveness of Cassie's controls and the security of all of Cassie's third-party vendors. The process also allowed Cassie to define policies to ensure continued protection for customers and employees, ensuring the safety of these parties' data at present and ensuring appropriate standards for upholding it in the future.

Cassie is excited to be taking this important step to further its data protection practices as it continues to grow its consent and preference management business in the U.S.

"We are thrilled to announce that Cassie has successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II examination, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to protecting our customers' sensitive data," said Cassie CTO David Murfitt. "This achievement reflects our continued investment in robust security controls and rigorous policies to maintain the highest standards of data protection. With this recognition, our customers can trust that their information is secure and protected at all times, and we will continue to prioritize data security as a core part of our business."

Cassie is a consent and preference management platform that empowers complex, global businesses to deliver compliant, transparent customer marketing experiences. Created by consent and preference management pioneer Syrenis, Cassie specializes in working with companies in high-volume, high-transaction data scenarios to go beyond compliance allowing them to build long-lasting, trusting relationships with their customers. Endorsed by leading analyst Gartner for its exceptional configurability, security and scalability, Cassie foresees and delivers capabilities that enterprise companies need to stay compliant and meet the evolving demands of global data citizens. Cassie's parent company, Syrenis, was founded in 2000 and has been delivering data software solutions for more than two decades. For more information, visit trustcassie.com

