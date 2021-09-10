CasinoSites.org acquires WinnerSports.co.uk

Leading online casino comparison business goes for goal in the sports betting sector following takeover of established news portal

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoSites.org, the leading online casino comparison site, has acquired established sports news portal WinnerSports.co.uk for an undisclosed fee.

WinnerSports.co.uk first launched in 2012 and over the past nine years has emerged as a popular sports news site covering football as well as breaking transfer stories and more.

The site attracts a large number of UK visitors per month with that audience set to grow following the takeover by CasinoSites.org.

The strategic acquisition allows CasinoSites.org to break into the growing sports news sector, strengthening the site and broadening the information it provides to players.

James King, Head of Content at CasinoSites.org, said: "Having established CasinoSites.org as a leading casino comparison brand, sports is a natural progression for the business.

"In WinnerSports.co.uk, we have an established and respected brand that has a large and loyal following which will integrate perfectly with the audience we have at CasinoSites.org.

"This is a great acquisition for the CasinoSites.org business and one that we believe will further establish ourselves as the leading operator of comparison sites in the online gambling industry."

CasinoSites.org was launched in 2020 and has quickly emerged as an authority when it comes to online casino comparison.

Editor's notes:

About CasinoSites.org:

CasinoSites.org aims to bring players the very latest information about the best online casinos in the UK provided by a team of experts who have decades of experience in the industry. The team is made up of former players as well as managers of casino operator sites and we leverage this unrivalled experience and insight to provide players with the information they need to decide where to play.

SOURCE CasinoSites.org