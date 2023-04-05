Casinofy Reaches International Markets, Expanding Global Reach

SWIEQI, Malta, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casinofy, a trademark brand, has recently made headlines in iGaming news due to its persistence in claiming success. In doing so, Casinofy has obtained licenses in New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. This is quite an achievement as the US markets are a challenge to break through, yet the brand has managed to do this effortlessly, and within a short period of time.

The recent exposure has heightened the popularity of Casinofy, prompting the owners to expand their reach and take on an Italian and Dutch version of the site, accumulating more users from the Dutch and Italian markets. With the acquisition of licensing in Romania, insider information reveals that the RO site too will be live in the upcoming months.

Currently, the NL (casinofy.nl) and IT (casinofy.it) versions of Casinofy are both visually appealing, offering the same friendly user-friendly interface, mobile response, and accurate information, something that is to be expected of the Romanian version of the casino information platform. Furthermore, insider sources have disclosed, through an exclusive interview, that the brand is also expanding into numerous markets around the globe, and the next on the agenda is Romania. The source revealed that proof of this will become evident in the months to follow.

The achievements of Casinofy have become more apparent over the years as the review and information portal continues its rapid growth into global markets. What has made the brand a dynamic attraction, is its persistent force of becoming the best. The most recent hype around the brand, followed the unveiling of Casinofy's new elegant look, gripping the attention of the media, poker enthusiasts, and casino enthusiasts from around the world. Now, in recent news, the cutting-edge brand has expanded, reaching international markets from around the globe.

In conclusion, evidence proves that Casinofy continues to grow successfully. The dynamic new look of the site, the accumulation of new licenses in challenging markets, and the continuous deliverance of accurate gaming information keep Casinofy ahead of its time and in iGaming news.

About Casinofy:

Casinofy, founded by Red Sea Media LTD in 2020, is a discerning casino review and information platform that provides accurate information on both new and existing online casinos, games, and gaming developers. Launched in 2020, Red Sea Media LTD combined forces with SuprNation (owner of Voodoodreams, NYspins, and Duelz Casino), and now they operate as a united front, sharing in the success of Casinofy.

Contact:

Hanan Perez

hanan@redseamedia.ltd

SOURCE Casinofy