Casino.se Becomes First in Sweden to Publish Player Reviews

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The online gaming affiliate site Casino.se is the first in the Swedish market to allow players to rate and publish reviews of casinos and betting sites. The initiative is part of an overall campaign to improve transparency in the industry.

Regulation in Swedish Gambling

The new gambling law that went into effect on 1 January 2019 impacts both gambling operators and protects players, and has implications for affiliate sites. Under the law, to operate in the Swedish market, all gaming providers must have a Swedish license. The law also includes increased protection against gambling addiction and places higher demands on transparency of information.

Casino.se was prepared for the law even before it went into effect, removing unlicensed operators and complying with advertising restrictions. The newest feature on the site, the ability for players to rate and review the casinos themselves, helps build trust and provide honest feedback from the player perspective.

Player Perspective

Casino.se noticed since the new law that the players themselves are placing higher demands on the gaming companies. They want clear and honest information. Therefore, the new user comments functionality meets these player demands. Casino.se saw the need and fulfilled a promise to the players.

User Review Functionality

The new comment feature on casino.se has two main functions – one for players and one for operators.

Player feedback - Casino players can now share their opinions and give tips on where to play and which sites to avoid. Through the comments section they can communicate with other players and ask questions.

- Casino players can now share their opinions and give tips on where to play and which sites to avoid. Through the comments section they can communicate with other players and ask questions. Operator response – Casino.se has given the gaming companies the opportunity to communicate directly with the players who rate and comment. The casinos can directly answer questions and respond to both praise and criticism.

The user comment functionality premiered at the beginning of May, and players immediately began rating their experiences. Anyone who visits casino.se can use the feature, which is available on all casino review pages. The information written by players will not be used in any other way.

Casino.se, whose slogan is "we know casino", is an online directory for online casinos, providing players information about the latest news, offers, and reviews.

