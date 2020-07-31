Casino.org Launches Brand New Online Casino Complaints Service

Casino.org has just launched its exclusive "Player Assist" service, bringing a new level of support to their players

VALLETTA, Malta, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The casino review site is now offering a service which allows their users to issue complaints about any of their partner sites in just four simple steps.

A site which puts honest, expert advice at the forefront of everything they do, Casino.org wanted to echo this sentiment further than just choosing a casino through their site. The Player Assist service has been launched to aid them in following through with their users if anything should go wrong past the referral stage.

The feature will run completely independent of the partners on the site, so that they can offer their services 100% free of charge.

How Will This Help The Players?

The new Player Assist service is here to help users with the issues they might have with any of the partner sites on Casino.org, such as unpaid winnings, account access problems, or issues with their bonuses.

Our new dedicated resolution team will help players speak to any casinos on their books and help resolve issues.

Player Assist Key Features:

Dedicated resolution team

Response within two working days

100% free for all players

How To Issue A Complaint In Just 4 Simple Steps:

Step One:

Read through the FAQs and guidelines on how to submit a casino complaint.

Step Two:

Users will hear back within two working days of submitting their complaint. In some cases, Casino.org might need more details to fully understand the issue.

Step Three:

The dispute resolution team will contact the casino. If the casino fails to respond they'll try other ways to help.

Step Four:

The team will work with the player and the casino to solve the issue and reclaim any potential winnings.

