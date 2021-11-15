Casino Guru Launches New ZOOMin Section with Interactive Educational Content

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Casino Guru, an online gambling information website and a global authority on online casinos, has recently launched ZOOMin – a new section of their website with interactive and engaging educational content about areas related to gambling, allowing readers to gain valuable insights into new topics.

Educating visitors about how gambling works, what are its dangers, and how to stay as safe as possible has been a crucial part of Casino Guru's mission right from the start. Their existing educational content has been helping people understand gambling and make smarter decisions for years, but the new section with expert articles, statistics, and interactive content seeks to make learning about these topics more enjoyable.

ZOOMin's flagship piece is an interactive map of gambling, alcohol, and drug laws around the world, created by Casino Guru's team of experts and researchers. Besides getting to know these regulations in general, visitors can click through an interactive globe and read about specific laws valid in individual countries, as well as curious laws in some of them.

Maros Gasparik, Casino Guru's Head of Content, commented on the release: "After months of working on the new section and making sure its content is 100% accurate and optimized, we are excited to finally share ZOOMin with our visitors and the entire online community. We think it is a great addition to our website, and we look forward to seeing our visitors enjoy the new content."

He continued by explaining why Casino Guru chose to expand in this direction: "Educating our visitors and expanding their understanding of gambling is one of our priorities, and we think that ZOOMin can help us do it better. Most of Casino Guru's usual educational content focuses on gambling specifically, whereas ZOOMin's scope is broader and puts information related to gambling into a broader context. I see that as a big benefit, as it helps us spread important information in a more enjoyable way."

Besides the flagship interactive map, ZOOMin's initial content also covers topics like the impact of genetics on the likelihood of developing problematic gambling habits, or common cognitive biases that cause us to view gambling or casino games incorrectly and may result in serios issues. The Casino Guru team finds it important for people to be aware of these issues, and the interactive and compelling nature of the new section makes it an ideal way to educate a broader audience.

And there is more to look forward to. Casino Guru plans to regularly add new projects into the section, so there will always be new areas to explore. Stay tuned!

About Casino Guru

Casino Guru is a global website about online casinos specializing in objective, data-driven casino reviews and helping players make smart gambling-related decisions. Besides that, they also help players mistreated or scammed by casinos to get justice, run a multilingual forum, and create projects and initiatives that aim to better the entire gambling industry and increase player safety.

