Casa Palacio Don Ramón by Kaizen Hoteles wins two honors at the 2024 World Travel Awards

FUNCHAL, Portugal, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casa Palacio Don Ramón, a five-star luxury hotel in Seville, was named winner in the categories of "World's Leading New Boutique Hotel" and "Europe's Leading New Boutique Hotel" at the 2024 World Travel Awards, held Sunday night in Madeira, Portugal. The Andalusian group that owns the hotel, Kaizen Hoteles, also received awards for "World's Leading Independent Hotel Group" and "Europe's Leading Independent Hotel Group."

The president of Kaizen Hoteles, María Luisa de Azcárate (third from left), celebrates the World Travel Awards 2024 for the best independent hotel group worldwide and in Europe, as well as the award for 'New Boutique Hotel World and in Europe' for Casa Palacio Don Ramón in Seville.

"These awards mean a great deal, not just for our hotels but for tourism in Andalusia. There are many outstanding destinations worldwide, but Andalusia has its unique lifestyle, music, and the character of its people," said Marisa de Azcárate, president of Kaizen Hoteles, following the ceremony. "That's why I want to highlight these recognitions, as they help put the region on the tourism map."

The World Travel Awards, established in 1993, are regarded within the industry as "the Oscars of tourism." Casa Palacio Don Ramón triumphed over six other luxury hotels from destinations including Japan, the United States, Mexico, and Greece.

De Azcárate emphasized the significance of Spain earning this accolade for the first time in the luxury tourism sector, which she believes has a greater economic impact than mass tourism.

She also noted that luxury tourism fosters long-term economic opportunities in other sectors, such as transportation, culture, leisure, and services in general.

Joining her in Funchal, the capital of Madeira, was Saray Castaño, director of Casa Palacio Don Ramón. She explained that the hotel, which opened in 2023, is housed in an 18th-century palace located on Trajano Street in the Andalusian capital.

The property features 26 rooms with décor inspired by Arab, Mozarabic, and New World art. The restoration and renovation incorporated sustainable technology, including thermal and acoustic insulation, humidity control systems, aerothermal and geothermal energy, and radiant stone flooring.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566595/Kaizen_Hoteles.jpg