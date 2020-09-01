CAS announces signing of multi-year enterprise agreement with P&G that expands long-term partnership to support CPG leader's commitment to disruptive innovation

Global access to leading scientific information solutions portfolio informs business strategy and fuels efficient R&D to deliver superior consumer product performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific information solutions, today announced they have signed a multi-year agreement with global consumer packaged goods leader The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) providing P&G enterprise-wide access to a comprehensive portfolio of CAS scientific information solutions.

P&G is recognized as a leading innovator in the CPG industry across multiple product categories including beauty care, paper products, fabric care, home care, and health. The company was recently named one of Forbes Most Innovative Companies and led the HolyGrail project that won the Best Sustainable Packaging Award for 2019. "Comprehensive and efficient access to research data are critical for our innovation process," said Gerard Baillely, Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Corporate Functions for P&G. "CAS's expanding portfolio of products and services helps us make better decisions throughout our R&D workflow from early-stage research to commercialization so we can develop better, safer solutions for our consumers that improve their quality of life."

P&G has relied on CAS information solutions for decades. This new agreement expands that commitment by opening access to CAS's most advanced solutions to enhance productivity across many sectors. R&D teams will benefit from additional content, workflow features, and predictive design capabilities that have been proven to reduce the time spent on key research tasks by at least 50%.

"As inaugural members of the CAS Ionic Affinity™ Program, we value the collaborative partnership we have built with P&G aligned to our organizations' shared core values of innovation, safety and customer success," said Rick Holt, Senior Director of the CAS Ionic Affinity™ Program. "They have achieved outstanding market growth over the past few years based on a strong innovation pipeline that delivers superior product performance. We are honored that they continue to trust CAS, and our solutions, to support their success."

About CAS

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific information solutions, partners with R&D organizations globally to provide actionable insights that help them plan, innovate, protect their innovations, and predict how new markets and opportunities will evolve. Scientific researchers, patent professionals and business leaders around the world rely on our solutions, including SciFindern, STNext®, Formulus®, PatentPak®, MethodsNow® and NCI Global®, to advise discovery and strategy throughout their innovation workflow. CAS also offers custom services that leverage our unique content, technology and expertise to tackle complex information challenges and support the success of digital transformation initiatives. With more than 110 years' experience, no one knows more about scientific information than CAS. Learn more at www.cas.org.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks® and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

