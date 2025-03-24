CARVYKTI Continued Performance Reflects Growing Confidence in CAR-T Therapies for Multiple Myeloma | DelveInsight

As a BCMA-targeting CAR T-cell therapy, CARVYKTI addresses a high unmet need in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients. With promising clinical efficacy, durable responses, and growing adoption in advanced treatment lines, CARVYKTI is poised for substantial revenue growth.

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " CARVYKTI Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around CARVYKTI, a BCMA-directed, genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy, which involves reprogramming a patient's T cells with a transgene encoding a CAR that identifies and eliminates cells that express BCMA. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of CARVYKTI. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Janssen's CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Overview

CARVYKTI is an autologous T-cell immunotherapy that targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). It works by genetically modifying a patient's T cells with a transgene that encodes a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). This CAR helps the T cells recognize and destroy cells expressing BCMA, which is primarily found in malignant multiple myeloma B-lineage cells, late-stage B cells, and plasma cells. The CARVYKTI CAR protein includes two single-domain antibodies designed to bind strongly to human BCMA, enhancing T-cell activation, proliferation, and the destruction of target cells upon binding.

Currently, CAR-T cell therapies are only available to UK patients through clinical trials. Janssen recently decided not to proceed with seeking approval for cilta-cel (CARVYKTI) for myeloma patients in the UK through the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). This decision means cilta-cel will not be available on the NHS for now, although it remains accessible through clinical trials. Janssen's decision does not impact ongoing trials. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase III trials: CARTITUDE-6 for frontline multiple myeloma transplant eligible vs ASCT and CARTITUDE-5 for frontline multiple myeloma TNI. In 2024, CARVYKTI generated sales of USD 963 million across the world.

CARVYKTI Dosage and Administration

CARVYKTI is administered as a single infusion containing a suspension of CAR-positive, viable T cells in one infusion bag. The recommended dosage ranges from 0.5 to 1.0 × 10⁶ CAR-positive viable T cells per kilogram of body weight, with a maximum limit of 1 × 10⁸ CAR-positive viable T cells per infusion.

Drug Name CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) Molecule type Autologous T-cell immunotherapy Developer Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) First Approval Year US: 2022; EU: 2022; JP: 2022 Primary Indication Relapse and refractory multiple myeloma Mechanism of action BCMA directed Route of administration IV infusion

Learn more about CARVYKTI projected market size for multiple myeloma @ CARVYKTI Market Potential

CAR-T cell immunotherapy is emerging as a revolutionary treatment for multiple myeloma, offering new hope to patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options. Currently, only two CAR-T cell therapies are approved for multiple myeloma: ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel) from Bristol-Myers Squibb and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) from Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. Their approval highlights the potential of CAR-T therapy to transform multiple myeloma treatment.

A key advantage of CAR-T therapies is their "one-and-done" nature, requiring a single administration, unlike bispecific antibodies such as TECVAYLI and TALVEY, which need ongoing dosing. Present CAR-T therapies use a patient's own T cells (autologous), but research is underway to develop allogeneic CAR-T cells derived from healthy donors. Allogeneic therapies could offer off-the-shelf solutions, enhancing accessibility and lowering costs.

The approval of CAR-T therapies has created new opportunities for companies focused on advanced-stage multiple myeloma (fourth line and beyond). Several companies are progressing with their CAR-T candidates at different stages of development.

The CAR-T cell therapy market for multiple myeloma is expected to grow significantly between 2024 and 2034, driven by its high efficacy and potential for expanded use. Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, along with ongoing innovation, is expected to accelerate market growth. However, challenges such as manufacturing complexity and pricing will need to be addressed to unlock the full potential of CAR-T therapies.

Discover more about the CAR T-cell therapy for multiple myeloma market in detail @ CAR T-cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma Market Report

Emerging Competitors of CARVYKTI

Some of the CAR-Ts in the multiple myeloma pipeline that will give fierce competition to CARVYKTI include Anito-cel (Arcellx), PHE885 (Novartis), BMS-986393 (Bristol-Myers Squibb), Zevorcabtagene Autoleucel (CARsgen Therapeutics), and GLPG5301 (Galapagos), among others

In December 2024, Arcellx announced encouraging new data from its Phase II pivotal iMMagine-1 trial for anito-cel in multiple myeloma. The results were presented during an oral session at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. PT. Also at ASH 2024, BMS shared the first overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) results for arlo-cel in an oral presentation. The Phase I trial involved patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had previously undergone at least three treatments, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory drug, and anti-CD38 therapy.

Among 79 patients evaluable for efficacy, with a median follow-up of 16.1 months (range: 2.8–25.2), arlo-cel showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 87%, indicating durable responses. Minimal residual disease (MRD) was assessed as an exploratory measure, with 57% (48 of 84) of MRD-evaluable patients included. Of these, 46% (22 of 48) were MRD-negative and achieved a complete response (CR) or stringent CR (sCR). Across all treated patients, 27% (23 of 84) were MRD-negative and achieved a CR. Median PFS was 18.3 months (95% CI: 11.8–21.9), while the median OS had not yet been reached.

To know more about the number of competing drugs in development, visit @ CARVYKTI Market Positioning Compared to Other Drugs

Key Milestones of CARVYKTI

In April 2024 , Johnson & Johnson announced that the US FDA approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent, and are refractory to lenalidomide.

announced that the US FDA approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent, and are refractory to lenalidomide. In March 2024 , Johnson & Johnson announced that the US FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommends CARVYKTI for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD) and who are refractory to lenalidomide.

announced that the US FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) recommends CARVYKTI for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD) and who are refractory to lenalidomide. In February 2024 , Johnson & Johnson announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA recommended the approval of a Type II variation for CARVYKTI for the earlier treatment of RRMM.

announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the EMA recommended the approval of a Type II variation for CARVYKTI for the earlier treatment of RRMM. In September 2022 , Legend Biotech announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) had approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, limited to cases meeting both of the following conditions including patients having no history of CAR-positive T-cell infusion therapy targeting BCMA and patients who have received three or more lines of therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and in whom multiple myeloma has not responded to or has relapsed following the most recent therapy.

announced that Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) had approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, limited to cases meeting both of the following conditions including patients having no history of CAR-positive T-cell infusion therapy targeting BCMA and patients who have received three or more lines of therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and in whom multiple myeloma has not responded to or has relapsed following the most recent therapy. In May 2022 , Janssen announced that the European Commission (EC) granted conditional marketing authorization for CARVYKTI for the treatment of adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.

announced that the European Commission (EC) granted conditional marketing authorization for CARVYKTI for the treatment of adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an anti-CD38 antibody, and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. In February 2022 , Janssen announced that the US FDA had approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) after four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

announced that the US FDA had approved CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) after four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. In August 2020 , Legend Biotech announced that the China Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration (CDE, NMPA) had recommended BTD for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; LCAR-B38M CAR-T cells) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

announced that the China Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration (CDE, NMPA) had recommended BTD for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel; LCAR-B38M CAR-T cells) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In December 2019 , Janssen announced receipt of a BTD from the US FDA for cilta-cel.

announced receipt of a BTD from the US FDA for cilta-cel. In April 2019 , the EMA granted a PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the company's investigational BCMA CAR-T therapy.

the EMA granted a PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the company's investigational BCMA CAR-T therapy. In February 2019 , the US FDA granted ODD for cilta-cel (JNJ-4528), and in February 2020 , the European Commission also granted orphan designation for this drug.

the US FDA granted ODD for cilta-cel (JNJ-4528), and in , the European Commission also granted orphan designation for this drug. In December 2017 , Janssen entered a worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Legend Biotech to jointly develop and commercialize LCAR-B38M in multiple myeloma

Discover how CARVYKTI is shaping the multiple myeloma treatment landscape @ CARVYKTI CAR-T

CARVYKTI Market Dynamics

The market for CARVYKTI is driven by the increasing prevalence of multiple myeloma and the growing demand for innovative therapies that can address the limitations of existing treatments, such as proteasome inhibitors and immunomodulatory drugs. The competitive landscape includes other BCMA-targeting therapies, such as Bristol Myers Squibb's ABECMA (idecabtagene vicleucel), which was the first BCMA-directed CAR-T therapy approved for multiple myeloma. CARVYKTI's strong clinical efficacy, coupled with its potential for long-term remission, gives it a competitive edge, but challenges related to manufacturing scalability, logistical complexities, and high treatment costs could impact its market penetration and patient accessibility.

Strategic partnerships and ongoing clinical development will play a key role in expanding CARVYKTI's market reach. Janssen and Legend Biotech are actively working to improve manufacturing processes to reduce vein-to-vein time and address supply chain bottlenecks. Furthermore, ongoing trials, such as CARTITUDE-4, are exploring CARVYKTI's use in earlier lines of therapy, which could significantly expand its patient base and market potential. If successful in earlier settings, CARVYKTI could shift the treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma and increase adoption among physicians and healthcare providers.

Despite its promising clinical profile, CARVYKTI faces challenges related to reimbursement and healthcare infrastructure. The high cost of CAR-T therapies often limits patient access, particularly in markets with strict reimbursement policies. Moreover, the complex nature of CAR-T administration, which requires specialized centers and trained personnel, adds to the barriers. However, continued clinical success, regulatory support, and improvements in manufacturing and delivery infrastructure could strengthen CARVYKTI's market position and establish it as a cornerstone therapy in the multiple myeloma treatment landscape.

Dive deeper to get more insight into CARVYKTI's strengths & weaknesses relative to competitors @ CARVYKTI Market Drug Report

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 CARVYKTI: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of CARVYKTI 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of CARVYKTI

