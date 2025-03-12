Carv acquires Recrubo and takes next step in servicing the "Recruiter of the future"

Over the course of 2024 Carv grew over 10x with its 'zero admin' platform, onboarding thousands of recruiters and offloading them from administrative tasks. Emerging as one of the dominant players in the applied AI for recruitment space, the company now has its sights set on becoming the world's top AI platform for recruiters. With the acquisition of Recrubo, the team takes a big leap towards realizing that goal.

"Recruitment is a continuous cycle of screening and evaluating candidates. This process is riddled with tasks that keep recruiters from doing what they do best; connecting with humans. " Says Carv co-founder Matthijs Metzemaekers. "With the addition of Recrubo's conversational AI to our platform, we open up an entirely new paradigm of recruiter-AI collaboration. You can now assign admin tasks to AI and let it take over 90% of the communication with your incoming applicants or your existing talent pool."

"The recruitment technology market is rapidly evolving with AI point solutions popping up left and right. AI performance often suffers from the disconnectivity of these tools". Says Carv co-founder Barend Raaff. "With Carv we now offer one suite of solutions integrated into your current workflow to make AI really work for recruiters."

Carv is servicing a broad group of clients, from small recruiting agencies to dominant players such as Manpower Group, DHL, G4S and Carrefour. Its groundbreaking capabilities promise to redefine recruitment for companies at all stages of their AI journey—from those just starting out, to organizations looking to take their AI adoption to the next level.

"For the longest time, Recruitment teams have faced challenges in creating a seamless hiring journey from first engagement to hire. By combining Recrubo's conversational AI with Carv's recruitment AI capabilities, we can now cover the entire recruitment journey and deliver a comprehensive AI experience that turns our vision into reality. I'm extremely excited about what's ahead." – Says Niels Tukker, Founder of Recrubo.

Looking ahead, Carv is poised to continue innovating and expanding its AI capabilities to further streamline administrative tasks, increase efficiency, and free recruiters to focus on meaningful human connections.



About Carv

Carv AI for recruiters, designed to take on administrative tasks, allowing recruiters to focus on building relationships and finding top talent. Carv's AI platform continuously updates candidate data and takes over tedious, repetitive tasks, enabling a faster and smoother recruitment workflow.

About Recrubo

Recrubo's conversational AI platform transforms recruitment by automating candidate engagement through bots on popular channels like WhatsApp, SMS, and voice. Its AI-driven technology streamlines hiring with automated screening and CRM engagement, improving efficiency while enhancing the candidate experience.

