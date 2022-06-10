Cartier welcomed the light of summer with an unforgettable night in celebration of Clash de Cartier in Stockholm.

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday the 8th of June, Cartier hosted Swedish and other Nordic guests for a grand celebration of Clash de Cartier in Stockholm. The city thrives on the duality between tradition and modernity, an inspiration it shares with the rebellious collection.

Notable guests included royals and celebrities such as: HH Prince Nikolai of Denmark, Omar Rudberg, Edvin Ryding, Alicia Agneson, Gizem Erdogan, Sophia Roe, Eric Saade, Jeuru, Emilia de Poret and Louise Thott.

The theme of the joyful evening was duality, light and dark, in honour of the intriguing designs of Clash de Cartier and the longer days of summer. Guests departed from Nybroviken by boat to a secret location where they were welcomed by the iconic Cartier grooms.

Upon entering the venue, guests discovered an immersive Clash de Cartier installation in a cave room.





Swedish DJ Tina Misaghi and French DJ producers Doppelganger Paris (twins Brice and Régis Abby) entertained the guests.

The celebration coincides with the unique Clash de Cartier installation in the Stockholm Boutique at Smålandsgatan 10. From June 3rd until June 18th visitors can discover new creations that amplify the dualities within the Maison's codes.

ABOUT CLASH DE CARTIER

Launched in April 2019 with a star-studded event in Paris, Clash de Cartier is a jewellery collection that plays with duality and the meeting of worlds, from classic to punk, edgy to soft and feminine to masculine. The Clash collection balances clean design with excess of energy and a rebellious spirit. Clash de Cartier shakes up the Maison's aesthetic heritage of studs, beads and clous carrés. This collection takes a swipe at protocol, tradition and liberty. A clash of attitudes. In volumes and reliefs, circles and squares, the collection honors the Maison's penchant for geometry which dates back to the 1930s. Crafted in 4N rose gold, white gold and exclusive diamond and onyx paved versions, the rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces of the Clash de Cartier collection are identified by their bold design and innate rebellious spirit.



In 2021, a special capsule collection Clash [Un]Limited was released with a celebration moment in Berlin. More mesmerising than ever, the jewellery pieces rebel against classic forms, with exaggerated volumes, intense black, oversized studs and bold wearing options. An expression of extreme tension, a clash of opposites: geometric lines combined with inflated volumes. These pieces echo and amplify the clash of two opposing attitudes. Clash de Cartier doubles down on its own unique philosophy. The creations launching in June amplify the dualities within the Maison's codes, playing with duplication and textural counterparts to create a visual language of rhythm and intensity. They project the uncompromising aesthetic of punk, while their tactility invites a playful interaction from the wearer.

