CarltonOne Engagement Acquires Long-term Partner Power2Motivate Australia, Strengthening Its Global Network of Enterprise Employee Engagement Solutions

Acquisition establishes foundation for accelerated product development and expanded services for clients

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarltonOne Engagement (COE), the world's most trusted platform for B2B talent recognition and performance incentive programs, has acquired Power2Motivate Australia (P2M). Based in Sydney, P2M has been a licensed partner of the Power2Motivate enterprise engagement technology designed by COE and serves clients in Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

This integration of talent, clients, and expertise will enable the rapid sales expansion and product development of P2M. Mark Robinson will lead the global P2M team as Executive Vice President.

"We're thrilled to welcome the entire P2M Australia team fully into the CarltonOne family. Mark Robinson and his team have been exceptional partners with us for over 14 years, and together we've built Power2Motivate to become the trusted solution for enterprise engagement and talent recognition," CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. "We're poised to take P2M to the next level and see it as a critical component in achieving our mission of making work mean more, inspiring purpose, and helping fund climate change eco-action."

"This is a significant moment and vote of confidence in all of us here at P2M Australia. We've helped Rob pioneer the enterprise engagement category, and our clients have seen real bottom-line growth," Robinson said. "With this acquisition, we'll be able to introduce even more engagement innovation and help more people understand how building a purpose-driven, talent-focused business is critical to growth."

COE has developed Power2Motivate into a global leader in performance incentives and enterprise employee recognition. With over 1,000 clients in markets around the world, P2M can be infinitely customized to help organizations inspire, motivate and reward their teams. Its modular structure enables clients to consolidate multiple programs into one SaaS platform, creating massive efficiencies and savings for:

Sales incentive programs

Channel incentive, MDF, and rebates

Customer loyalty and rewards programs

Employee rewards and recognition programs

Years of service programs

Staff and employee savings programs

Membership benefits and loyalty programs

About CarltonOne Engagement

CarltonOne Engagement is a talent technology company that creates B2B employee recognition, rewards, sales/channel incentive, and customer loyalty programs. With the goal to make work mean more, the company offers Power2Motivate — a SaaS enterprise engagement solution; Global Reward Solutions — a real-time reward marketplace of 400 suppliers in 185 countries; and Evergrow — an AI-driven SMB multi-experience app for recognition, rewards, wellness, and feedback. In spring 2021, CarltonOne will debut Kart™ — a next-generation shopping experience that will deliver savings on millions of products with flexible financing and payroll deductions. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne's sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 100 million trees every year, and protect our planet's air, oceans, soil, and species. For more information, visit carltonone.com

SOURCE CarltonOne

Related Links

http://www.carltonone.com

