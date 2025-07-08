Caristo to Unveil New Clinical and Research Results at SCCT 2025

New data shows CaRi-Heart FAI-Score technology predicts cardiac risk—even in patients with low or zero calcium scores, traditionally considered low-risk

CaRi-Heart results from large-scale implementation at five National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in the UK will be presented

STAMFORD, Conn. and OXFORD, England, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caristo Diagnostics, on a mission to transform the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, will unveil new clinical and research data on CaRi-Heart® technology - which measures coronary inflammation to predict cardiac risk - at the 2025 annual scientific meeting of Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT) in Montreal, July 17- 20, 2025.

Dr. Kenneth Chan, clinical research fellow in cardiology at the University of Oxford, will present an abstract titled, 'Coronary Inflammation Predicts Cardiac Risk in Patients with No and Moderate Coronary Calcification.' This research includes findings from 20,000 patients demonstrating the prognostic performance of CaRi-Heart's FAI-Score biomarker in patients traditionally deemed low-risk with a low or zero calcium score. Dr Chan's abstract presentation will take place on Friday, July 18, 9:30am - 10:15am in the SCCT Exhibit Hall.

Data from the large-scale implementation of CaRi-Heart technology in five National Health Service (NHS) hospitals in the UK will reveal the technology's impact on tailoring patient management with inflammation-driven risk stratification. Latest clinical results from this real-world implementation will be presented and discussed on July 19 at 7:00am at the Caristo symposium (SCCT congress venue room 512 C/F), featuring:

Dr. Tim Fairbairn , cardiologist at Liverpool Heart Chest Hospital NHS Trust

Ron Blankstein , MD, Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of Cardiac Computed Tomography at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston

Professor Stefan Neubauer from University of Oxford

Caristo has achieved two significant U.S. regulatory milestones in 2025. In February, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance for Caristo's CaRi-Plaque™ technology for plaque and stenosis quantification. In March, the AMA CPT Panel approved a new Category III CPT® for Caristo's CaRi-Heart® technology for coronary inflammation detection and cardiovascular mortality risk assessment. SCCT attendees can book an exclusive demo of Caristo's CaRi-Heart and CaRi-Plaque technologies by clicking here to schedule the onsite demo or meeting Caristo team at Booth #304.

"We are excited to present latest clinical and research results that further validate the difference we're making in transforming health outcomes for patients," said Frank Cheng, CEO, Caristo Diagnostics.

Other sessions to watch out for at SCCT:

July 17:

AI/ ML interactive workshop (2:15-2:25pm ET | 511 A/B)

Clinical Tools for Standardized FAI-Score and Plaque Analysis to Quantify CV Risk – Prof Keith Channon , University of Oxford

July 18:

Great Debates in Cardiac CT (1:15 PM-2:45 PM ET)

Debate #2: Pericoronary fat analysis: Helpful or all hype –Dr Tim Fairbairn and Dr Cristina Fuss

Technical advances in cardiac imaging (3:30 PM-5:00 PM ET)

Technical developments in pericoronary fat imaging - Prof Charalambos Antoniades , University of Oxford

About Caristo Diagnostics

Caristo Diagnostics is a global leader in AI-powered heart disease detection. A spinout from the University of Oxford, Caristo's award-winning technology is transforming cardiovascular care by identifying hidden heart attack risks before symptoms appear. Backed by leading hospitals and scientists, Caristo is on a mission to save lives through early detection and personalized prevention. For more information, visit caristo.com. Find Caristo online on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

