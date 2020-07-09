CarExamer Announces Free Used Car Checklist
LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With one in six people buying used cars every single year, CarExamer have released a completely free-to-use vehicle inspection checklist to identify issues before they happen and help reduce the number of newly purchased car faults.
As an industry-leading vehicle inspection service with years of experience in the automotive industry, CarExamer have released a comprehensive 18-point checklist designed to take action against undeclared vehicle issues, faults and safety issues in vehicle purchases.
Categories include:
- Features to look out for
- How to Test a Vehicle
- Background information to check
The checklist is completely free without registration for both download and online use, and it can be accessed permanently from the CarExamer.com website.
WHAT BUYERS NEED TO KNOW, before going to view the car and questions to ask the seller
- Two car keys (one key = £180 potential expense)
- Service history
- Invoices history backing repair history
- Last service date (full service = £200 potential expense)
- Timing belt replacement date (£380-£600 potential expense)
- Owner's manual
Car History Data information will get buyers:
- Recall history
- Mot History
- Insurance write-off history
- Mileage discrepancy
- Finance history
- Stolen record
CHECK LIST- Buyers need to identify any signs of issues or potential problems in the future
- Road Test
- Cold engine start/restart
- Hot engine start/restart
- Any Noises/vibrations
- Handling
- Gear selection
- Clutch operation
- Brake operation
- Handbrake operation
- A/C operation
- Heater operation/hot and cold and controls
- Engine temperature
- Cooling fan operation
- Warning lights - air bag, abs, battery light, all dashboard lights on ignition on have to come on when engine started have to come off.
- Under bonnet checks
- Water/Oil/Coolant/brake fluid - Condition and leaks
- Auxiliary belt condition
- Battery condition
- Charging system
- External and Electrical
- Glass/Mirrors/Body work
- Exterior lights
- Interior lights
- Horn/washers/wipers
- Electrical controls/switches
- Interior wear and tear
- Both key operation in door locks
- Wheels and Tyres
- Condition checks (1.6mm UK legal limit)
- Spare wheel
- Tool kit/jack
- Locking nut
- Brakes
- Front disc and pads
- Rear disc and pads
- Drums and shoes would not be visible (check for handbrake efficiency-or any squeak noise when applying break and handbrake)
- Hoses/pipes/cables
- Underside checks
- Exhaust system
- Steering/suspension
- Drive shafts/CV boots
- Oils leaks
About CarExamer:
CarExamer is a UK and worldwide inspection service dedicated to being a budget-friendly way to take the uncertainty out of car buying to promote clarity, safety and customer satisfaction above all else. With a huge range of experience and a true passion for cars, CarExamer, led by Klavs Simkus, make the whole car purchasing experience as easy and smooth as possible
