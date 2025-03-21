Cardiac Biomarkers Market to be Worth $10.08 Billion by 2031--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Cardiac Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Troponin, CK-MB, Myoglobin, BNP), Application (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure), and End User (Laboratory Testing, POC Testing ) - Global Forecast to 2031,' the cardiac biomarkers market is projected to reach $10.08 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Cardiac biomarkers are biomolecules found in the blood that are released into circulation when the heart is damaged. These biomarkers play a crucial role in the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases, including myocardial infarction, heart failure, and acute coronary syndrome (ACS). Key cardiac biomarkers include troponin, creatine kinase-MB (CK-MB), B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) and NT-proBNP, C-reactive Protein (CRP), and myoglobin, among others.

The cardiac biomarkers market is primarily driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in biomarker testing, rising geriatric population leading to a higher incidence of heart-related conditions, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness programs on cardiovascular diseases.

However, the market faces certain challenges, including the limited specificity and sensitivity of some biomarkers and the high cost of biomarker testing, which may hinder growth.

Looking ahead, the introduction of novel biomarker tests and the integration of biomarkers into point-of-care testing are expected to create significant opportunities for market players. Nonetheless, the adoption of alternative diagnostic technologies poses a key challenge to market expansion. Additionally, the focus on multi-analyte panels, personalized medicine, and companion diagnostics is emerging as a prominent trend in the cardiac biomarkers market.

The cardiac biomarkers market is segmented by type, application, end user and geography.

Key Findings in the Cardiac Biomarkers Market Study:

Based on type, the cardiac biomarkers market is categorized into troponin, creatine kinase MB (CK-MB), myoglobin, B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP), N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), and other biomarkers. In 2024, the troponin segment held the largest market share at 51.7%. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing number of regulatory approvals for troponin assays, continuous technological advancements, superior diagnostic capabilities, and the extensive product portfolios offered by key market players.

Based on application, the global cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, and other applications. In 2024, the myocardial infarction segment held the largest market share at 39.3%. This dominance is attributed to the rising prevalence and mortality rates of cardiovascular diseases, increasing awareness of early diagnosis, advancements in point-of-care testing, and the rapidly growing geriatric population at high risk of myocardial infarction, driving the demand for cardiac biomarkers.

Based on end user, the cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into laboratory testing and point-of-care testing. In 2024, the laboratory testing segment accounted for approximately 60% of the total market share. This dominance is driven by the growing number of diagnostic laboratories, increasing awareness of early disease detection, the availability of skilled professionals, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development.

Based on geography, the global cardiac biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the market, primarily driven by significant R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, government support for biomarker research and testing advancements, increasing awareness of early diagnosis, the presence of key industry players, and a growing number of biomarker test approvals.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cardiac biomarkers market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Creative Diagnostics (U.S.), Life Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) and QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.).

The cardiac biomarkers market is highly competitive, with major players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.) leading the industry in 2024. These companies employ a combination of organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their market presence, adapt to evolving customer needs, and drive innovation.

Key strategies include extensive R&D investments, the development of advanced diagnostic solutions—such as high-sensitivity assays for early cardiac diagnosis—and leveraging strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen market positioning and address the growing demand for precision healthcare and rapid diagnostic technologies.

For instance:

In June 2024 , Siemens Healthineers introduced the NT-proBNPII (PBNPII) assay within its cardiac portfolio on the Atellica Solution, enhancing heart failure diagnostics.

, Siemens Healthineers introduced the NT-proBNPII (PBNPII) assay within its cardiac portfolio on the Atellica Solution, enhancing heart failure diagnostics. In May 2024 , Beckman Coulter , Inc. (U.S.) received FDA approval for its Access NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro B-type Natriuretic Peptide) assay, enabling heart failure diagnosis in under 11 minutes using the Beckman Coulter DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer.

, , Inc. (U.S.) received FDA approval for its Access NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro B-type Natriuretic Peptide) assay, enabling heart failure diagnosis in under 11 minutes using the Beckman Coulter DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer. In April 2024, Roche Diagnostics India launched its point-of-care (PoC) NT-proBNP test for screening diabetes patients at risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart failure.

Scope of the Report:

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Assessment—by Type

Troponin

Creatine Kinase MB (CK-MB)

Myoglobin

B-Type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP)

N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP)

Other Types

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Assessment—by Application

Myocardial Infarction

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Congestive heart failure

Other Applications

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Assessment—by End user

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-care Testing

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

