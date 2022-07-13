Cardiac Ablation Market worth USD 11 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Increasing elderly population base is one of the prominent factors that will positively impact the market revenue. As elderly people are highly prone to suffer from several cardiovascular disorders will accelerate the number of ablation procedures in upcoming years. Aging leads to several changes in functionality of heart and blood vessels, thus resulting into enhanced risk of cardiac ailments. The cardiac ablation procedure is safe and highly effective treatment for conditions such as atrial fibrillation, arrhythmia and tachycardia among aging population is likely to drive the cardiac ablation market demand.

The key market players involved in the cardiac ablation industry are continuously engaged in developing newer technologies to offer enhanced precision and better outcomes. Moreover, these industry players are highly investing in the research and development activities for new product development and launches, thereby expanding the product availability factor. In April 2022, Atricure, Inc. launched the Encompass Clamp, a part of company's isolator synergy ablation system portfolio for cardiac ablation procedures in the U.S.

Some major findings of the cardiac ablation market report include:

Growing geriatric patient pool suffering from cardiovascular diseases will proliferate the number of ablation procedures thereby, augmenting the market demand.

Continuous technological advancements in ablation devices to provide safe and effective treatment is anticipated to impel the cardiac ablation industry landscape.

Rising patient preference for minimally invasive treatments owing to its several benefits will propel the business outlook.

Developing healthcare infrastructure along with integration of advanced technologies in the settings are the factors contributing to overall business expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately affected the cardiac ablation industry owing to temporarily banned or delayed elective procedures. Also, disrupted supply chain in several economies also restricted the business growth.

Ultrasound ablators segment exceeded USD 50 million in 2021. High adoption of ultrasound technologies in cardiovascular diseases treatment is a major factor contributing to segment demand. Additionally, expanding geriatric population base further leads to increase in demand for ultrasound ablators in order to reduce pain and prevent excessive blood loss.

Cardiac ablation market from catheter-based cardiac ablation segment is projected to proceed at 14.5% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Rapid upsurge in the number of catheter-based ablation procedures and continuous introduction of advanced ablation technologies is estimated to augment the market outlook. The American Heart Association (AHA) states that catheter-based ablation procedures have around 90% success rate, with minimal risk of complications, and short recovery time.

Atrial fibrillation & flutter segment held over 57% of revenue share in 2021. Efficacy of catheter ablation in atrial fibrillation is estimated to spur the segment revenue. Catheter ablation procedures eradicate or minimize the serious symptoms associated with atrial fibrillation such as shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. Furthermore, increase in number of product launches to cater rising disease burden will foster the market forecasts.

Asia Pacific cardiac ablation market held around 22% revenue share in 2021 and is projected to register a lucrative CAGR during the analysis timeline. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. Moreover, high incidence rate of cardiac arrhythmia is one of prominent factors contributing to the market value. Leading industry participants expanding their business in Asian countries will impel the market expansion. Furthermore, rising availability of cardiac ablation devices integrated with advanced technology and growing awareness of advance treatment therapies among all population groups are some of the significant factors that will fuel the regional market progression.

Some of the key established players operating in the cardiac ablation industry are Angiodynamics, Abbott Laboratories, Atricure, Medtronic, Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corporation, Japan Lifeline, Biotronik, Stereotaxis and MicroPort Scientific Corporation, among others.

