Cardiac Ablation Devices Market is Anticipated to Surge at a CAGR of 12.78% and is also Contemplated to Reach USD 4.12 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

- There is a huge increment observed in the Cardiac Ablation Devices market due to the rising prevalence of patients afflicted with cardiovascular disorders and the benefits offered by cardiac ablation procedures over conventional, therapeutic, and surgical procedures. Also, an increase in the demand for Cardiac Ablation Devices will drive the Cardiac Ablation Devices market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Cardiac Ablation Devices Market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Cardiac Ablation Devices Market.

Some of the salient features from the Cardiac Ablation Devices Market report:

As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Ablation Devices market.

is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Cardiac Ablation Devices market. Major pharma players working proactively in the Cardiac Ablation Devices Market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

and others. DelveInsight analyzes that Global Cardiac Ablation Devices Market was valued at USD 2.00 billion in 2020, and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2026.

in 2020, and is expected to grow at a substantial of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach by 2026. On June 22, 2021 , Medtronic had obtained expanded FDA approval for Cryoablation Catheters. The device has been indicated for the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation as an early rhythm control strategy.

had obtained expanded FDA approval for The device has been indicated for the treatment of paroxysmal atrial fibrillation as an early rhythm control strategy. On January 29, 2021 , the United States had cleared Medtronic's DiamondTemp Ablation (DTA) system to treat patients with recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF) and who have been unresponsive to drug therapy.

Cardiac Ablation Devices Overview

Cardiac Ablation Devices are devices that are used as a minimally invasive option for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. Ablation is routinely performed using radiofrequency (RF) and cryoballoon (CB) catheters, with RF catheters being the most widely used technology. Cardiac Ablation comprises energy for making smaller scars in the heart tissue. It can be also used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat. Cardiac Ablation is a surgical technique that can correct cardiac arrhythmias by scarring tiny regions of the heart. Cardiac arrhythmias arise where there is a deficiency of the electrical impulses that regulate the heartbeats. As a consequence, heartbeats are irregular and can lead to stroke or heart failure if left untreated, and are one of the main causes of death.

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global Cardiac Ablation Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of market share, North America tends to dominate the global Cardiac Ablation Devices market in the present scenario and is expected that it will continue to dominate during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This supremacy witnessed is attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorder, a growing number of cases of atrial fibrillation, technological advancements in the field of Cardiac Ablation, and already established key manufacturers in the North American region. Also, there are great opportunities for market penetration for European regions as the major companies already have a grip in developed regions.

On June 23, 2021, FDA had received expanded approval for Medtronic's Arctic Front Family of Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters for the treatment of recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AFib). Also, several approvals of the Cardiac Ablation Devices such as on January 27, 2020, Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. had announced that it has received CE mark approval for its Vision-MR Ablation Catheter and Vision-MR Dispersive Electrode. Additionally, J&J's Biosense had also received CE Mark for the QDOT MICRO Ablation Catheter.

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Dynamics

Due to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, there will be a higher demand for Cardiac Ablation Devices. Also, with favorable reimbursement policies, the presence of many key players, technological benefits such as being minimally invasive, promising long-term survival, and a multimodal approach, positively influence the overall Cardiac Ablation Devices market. Other factors such as lower cost of radiofrequency ablation, and ease of use will also support the growth of the Cardiac Ablation Devices market globally. Further, growth in new therapies, technological advancements, increasing geriatric population, and penetration and acceptance, approval, and launch of technologically advanced devices in the market will assertively lead to a boost in the Cardiac Ablation Devices market.

The market for Cardiac Ablation Devices had observed a period of reduced growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, various forms of elective procedures were temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Apart from this, several other factors including the lockdown-related restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical issues, and the temporary closing of manufacturing companies had further affected the healthcare system.

Scope of the Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Avanos Medical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Olympus, CONMED Corporation, ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH, AngioDynamics, Medtronic Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, St. Jude Medical Inc., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and others.

Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Temperature-Controlled Radiofrequency Ablators



Fluid-Cooled Radiofrequency Ablators



Robotic Catheter Manipulation Systems

Electrical Ablation

Argon Plasma/Beam Coagulators



Irreversible Electroporation Systems

Cryoablation

Tissue Contact Probes



Others

Ultrasound Ablation

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Ablators



Ultrasound Ablation Systems



Others

Microwave Ablation

Microwave Thermotherapy Devices

By Technology

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

Electrical Ablation

Cryoablation

Ultrasound Ablation

Microwave Ablation

By Application

Cardiac Rhythm Management

Open Surgery

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Key factors Analysis 5 Cardiac Ablation Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cardiac Ablation Devices Market 7 Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Layout 8 Cardiac Ablation Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Cardiac Ablation Devices Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Abbott Laboratories 9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation 9.3 Avanos Medical, Inc. 9.4 Auris Health, Inc. 9.5 Olympus 9.6 CONMED Corporation 9.7 ERBE ELEKTROMEDIZIN GMBH 9.8 AngioDynamics 9.9 Medtronic Inc. 9.10 AtriCure, Inc. 9.11 Biosense Webster, Inc. 9.12 Teleflex Incorporated 9.13 St. Jude Medical Inc. 9.14 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)Co., Ltd. 9.15 MicroPort Scientific Corporation 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 About DelveInsight 13 Disclaimer & Contact Us

