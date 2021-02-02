Card Factory Launches New Mobile Apps Powered By Poq Commerce Platform

Card Factory apps enhance competitive offer and accelerate digital growth, powered by cloud-native mobile platform provider

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Card Factory , the UK's leading specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts, has launched new, Poq-powered native iOS and Android mobile apps.

The apps are built on the Poq Software-as-a-Service mobile appcommerce platform, which has accelerated speed to market by integrating existing Salesforce Commerce Cloud-based ecommerce product feeds and merchandising and targeted push notification management capabilities from Airship with native mobile app content management and checkout functionality.

Through the apps, customers will be able to receive the full Card Factory experience and select from the thousands of products, online including cards, gifts, wrapping paper, balloons and other gifts, as well as a reminder system, so special dates are never missed. The apps will also enable customers to add a personal touch to many of their purchases, including a "verse finder," with free delivery for all personalized cards, and home delivery across the breadth of the UK.

Card Factory app customers will also be able to take advantage of persistent logins, wishlists and other sophisticated features designed to enhance product discoverability, as well as an integrated store finder to encourage customers to visit the retailer's physical stores.

Glyn Williams, Customer and Multi-Channel Director, Card Factory commented: "We are excited to launch our new Card Factory apps, which form a key part of our online and digital strategy. The apps are easy to use and have a variety of features so that customers can explore our full range of value-for-money products and have them delivered straight to their door with our high standards of customer service. At Card Factory our purpose is simple: to help people celebrate life moments. The apps will help our customers celebrate the days that are special to them during the difficult months ahead."

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer, Poq added: "We're excited that Card Factory has chosen to join Poq's appcommerce family. It's great to be able to help such a successful retailer maximize the value of its Salesforce Cloud Commerce investment by using our best-in-class app commerce capabilities to support its rapidly expanding online business. We look forward to working with Card Factory and their partner Astound to grow its huge app commerce opportunity by increasing its digital customer engagement and sales."

About Poq

Poq is a Software-as-a-Service app platform that empowers retailers to create highly-effective and fully-customised mobile apps that provide a superior shopping experience. These apps allow retailers to build stronger brands, sell more products, deepen customer loyalty and deliver highly relevant content, communications and rewards. Poq clients include global brands and retailers such as; Belk, Cotton On, francesca's, Feelunique, Missguided, Hot Topic, Kurt Geiger and more. To learn more, please visit poqcommerce.com .

About Card Factory

As the UK's leading specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts founded in 1997 and headquartered in Wakefield, with its own design studio and print facility nearby, Card Factory takes pride in presenting its shoppers with the widest and freshest card ranges, at prices that keep their hard-earned money in their pockets. Card Factory's mission is to help customers celebrate their life moments by providing a range of quality cards, wrap, dressings, party and gifting products at value prices. The Group principally operates through its nationwide chain of over 1,000 Card Factory stores, as well as through its transactional websites: www.cardfactory.co.uk and www.gettingpersonal.co.uk .

